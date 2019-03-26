D-Street Buzz: Oil & gas stocks gain led by IOC; Jet Airways jumps 7%

The Indian stock market is trading on a positive note on March 26 morning with Nifty higher by 23 points, trading at 11,377 whereas Sensex has risen 67 points, trading at 37,867.

Nifty Energy has risen 1 percent led by Indian Oil Corporation, Reliance Industries, GAIL India and HPCL.

From the media space, the top gainers are Hathway Cable that spiked 4 percent followed by Zee Entertainment, Dish TV, EROS International, INOX Leisure, Sun TV and UFO Moviez.

Real Estate stocks are also buzzing led by DLF and Indiabulls Real Estate that jumped 3 percent each followed by Sobha, Phoenix Mills, Oberoi Realty and Godrej Properties.

However, Nifty IT is trading in the red dragged by Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Tata Elxsi and Wipro.

From the banking space, the top gainers are Bank of Baroda, PNB, State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank, YES Bank and ICICI Bank.

The top Nifty gainers include IOC, ONGC, Zee Entertainment, Coal India and HPCL while the top losers include Infosys, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra, TCS and UPL.

The most active stocks are Jet Airways that jumped 7 percent followed by Reliance Industries, Infosys, TCS and Indian Oil Corporation.

Arvind Fashions, Divi's Laboratories, Spacenet Enterprises and Bil Energy Systems have hit 52-week high on NSE while Igarashi Motors, Petron Engineering, Tantia Constructions and Excel Realty have hit 52-week low.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1,085 stocks advancing and 441 declining while 528 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 995 stocks advanced, 464 declined and 67 remained unchanged.

