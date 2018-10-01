D-Street Buzz: Oil & gas stocks fall with RIL down 3%; DLF tanks 8%, Infosys hits new 52-week high

The Indian stock market is in bear grip trading well into the red this Monday afternoon with the Nifty50 down 76 points and is trading at 10,854 while the Sensex is trading lower by 162 points at 36,065.

At 12:10 hrs, Nifty Realty is down over 3 percent dragged by DLF which dipped 7 percent while Indiabulls Real Estate, Phoenix Mills, HDIL, Prestige Estates and Unitech are the other losers.

Oil & gas stocks are also weak with loses from Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Reliance Industries falling 3 percent each. Indian Oil Corporation and ONGC are the other losers.

Auto stocks are also in the red as Ashok Leyland, Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Mahindra & Mahindra and TVS Motor Company traded lower.

The IT index is up over 2 percent led by Infibeam Avenue which jumped 13 percent followed by Infosys, Mindtree, Oracle Financial Services, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra.

From the BSE midcap space, Edelweiss Financial Services is down 7 percent followed by JSPL, IIFL Holdings and Havells India.

IL&FS Engineering zoomed 16 percent from the BSE smallcap space while Infibeam Avenues and Lakshmi Vilas Bank are the other gainers.

The top NSE gainers include names like TCS, YES Bank, Hindalco Industries, Infosys and Wipro.

The top NSE losers are Kotak Mahindra Bank, UltraTech Cement, HPCL, Larsen & Toubro and Bajaj Finance.

The most active stocks are YES Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Infibeam and Reliance Industries.

Infosys and Monnet Ispat are few of the stocks which hit new 52-week high this Monday afternoon.

On the other hand, 650 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like 3i Infotech, 8K Miles Software, Adlabs Entertainment, Allahabad Bank, Apollo Tyres, Arvind, Bajaj Corp, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Castrol, Ceat, CESC, Cox & Kings, DCB Bank, Eicher Motors, Equitas Holdings, Eros International, Escorts, Godrej Industries, HCL Infosystems, Hindustan Copper, HUDCO, Indiabulls Real Estate, IDFC Bank, InterGlobe Aviation, Infibeam Avenues, Jet Airways, JK Tyre, Jaiprakash Associates, JSW Energy, Maruti Suzuki, NBCC, NIIT, Tata Motors, Tata Power and Wockhardt among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 275 stocks advancing, 1446 declining and 356 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 468 stocks advanced, 1982 declined and 132 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.