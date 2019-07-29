D-Street Buzz: Oil & gas stocks slip led by HPCL, IOC; Indiabulls Housing tanks 10%, VIX spikes

Benchmark indices including the Nifty and Sensex continues to trade on a negative note, down close to a percent each with Sensex down 219 points at 37,663 while the Nifty50 shed 100 points at 11,183.

At 14:30 hrs, Nifty Auto is the underperforming sector, down over 3 percent dragged by Tata Motors, Tata Motors DVR, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki, Motherson Sumi Systems, TVS Motor Company, Eicher Motors and Ashok Leyland.

From the banking space, ICICI Bank continues to trade up by 3 percent while PNB added 2 percent. Bank of Baroda is down 2 percent. The other losers are YES Bank, HDFC Bank and IDFC First Bank.

HPCL and Indian Oil Corporation are down over 3 percent each followed by BPCL, GAIL and ONGC dragged the Nifty Energy index.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers are KIOCL which jumped 10 percent followed by Kansai Nerolac, M&M Financial Services and Shriram City Union Finnace while the top losers are Reliance Power, Reliance Infra, Havells India, TVS Motor and Sun TV Network.

The top gainers from the smallcap space are Astec Lifesciences, Skipper India, Navkar Corp and Tejas Networks while the top losers are RPG Life, Vimta Labs, Peninsula Land and Arvind.

India VIX jumped 7.67 percent and is trading at 13.06 levels.

The top gainers from NSE include ICICI Bank, HCL Tech, IndusInd Bank, TCS and Tech Mahindra while the top losers are Indiabulls Housing Finance, Grasim Industries, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto and Bharti Infratel.

The most active stocks are ICICI Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bajaj Finance, YES Bank and Reliance Industries.

397 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including Vodafone Idea, Ansal Housing, Reliance Power, Reliance Naval, SREI Infra, Tata Motors (DVR), Leel Electricals, Bajaj Auto, Aban Offshore, Ashok Leyland, JSW Steel, Karnataka Bank, HDIL, IDBI Bank, Hero Moto, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Steel, Ceat and Hindustan Copper among others.

505 stocks advanced and 1252 declined while 353 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 771 stocks advanced, 1579 declined and 118 remained unchanged.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.