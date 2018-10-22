D-Street Buzz: Oil & gas stocks drag, RIL falls about 2%; ICICI Bank jumps 3%, Dish TV falls

The Indian stock market in this afternoon session continues to hold ground with the Nifty50 up 34 points, trading at 10,338 while the Sensex gained 134 points at 34,449.

Bank Nifty is up 1 percent led by HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, Axis Bank and State Bank of India.

RBL Bank on the other hand is down over 7.5 percent.

Oil & gas stocks are weak dragged by BPCL, HPCL, ONGC and Indian Oil Corporation. Reliance Industries is also trading lower by 1.5 percent.

Media stocks are also in the red with loses from DEN Networks, Dish TV, EROS International Media, Hathway Cable, UFO Moviez and Zee Entertainment.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers are Muthoot Finance, Cholamandalam Investment, Shriram Transport and Torrent Pharma among others.

From the BSE smallcap space, the top gainers include Speciality Restaurants which spiked 10 percent followed by The BIKE Hospitality and NACL India.

The top gainers from NSE include Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bajaj Finance, Eicher Motors, NTPC and ICICI Bank.

The top losers include Tech Mahindra, BPCL, UltraTech Cement, HPCL and IndusInd Bank.

The most active stocks are Indiabulls Housing Finance, HDFC Bank, Dewan Housing Finance, YES Bank and Reliance Industries.

100 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Aditya Birla Capital, Adlabs Entertainment, Dish TV, Indiabulls Real Estate, India Cements, Kwality, Persistent Systems and Videocon Industries among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 646 stocks advancing, 1023 declining and 395 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 960 stocks advanced, 1296 declined and 117 remained unchanged.

