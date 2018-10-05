App
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2018 12:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Oil & gas stocks bleed with HPCL down 22%; Hindalco, JSPL fall 4-5%, IT in green

227 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like 8K Miles Software, Aban Offshore, Adani Ports, Bajaj Auto, Bombay Dyeing, BPCL, Castrol, CEAT, Emami, Engineers India, Godrej Industries, GAIL India, Hero MotoCorp, HPCL, Vodafone Idea, IGL, Indian Oil Corporation, Oberoi Realty, NIIT, MRF, Oil India, ONGC, Reliance Capital and Wockhardt among others.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

There is no stopping the bears as the Indian stock market continues to take a brutal beating with the Nifty50 tanking 161 points, trading at 10,438 while the Sensex plunged 425 points at 34,744.

At 12:20 hrs, Nifty energy is the biggest underperformer, down 5 percent dragged by Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation which are down up to 23 percent each after the government decided to cut excise duty on petrol and diesel.

Reliance Industries is trading lower by 3 percent while IOC and ONGC are the other losers.

Rate sensitive stocks like Bajaj Auto, Mahindra & Mahindra, TVS Motor and Maruti Suzuki are all taking a beating ahead of the MPC policy outcome.

Nifty Metal is down 3 percent dragged by Hindalco Industries, Jindal Steel & Power, NMDC, SAIL, Tata Steel and JSW Steel.

However, Nifty IT has managed to trade in the green led by HCL Tech, Infosys, Oracle Financial Services and Wipro.

From the BSE midcap space, MRPL, Emami, Central Bank of India and United Breweries are the top losers.

PG Electroplast, up 9 percent followed by Punjab Chemicals, IL&FS Engineering and A2Z Infra are the top gainers from the BSE smallcap space.

The top NSE gainers include names like Titan Company, Indiabulls Housing Finance, IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech and Bharti Infratel.

The top NSE losers are all OMCs led by HPCL, BPCL, GAIL India, Indian Oil Corporation and ONGC.

The most active stocks are HPCL, BPCL, IOC, Reliance Industries and GAIL India.

Monnet Ispat is one of the few stocks which hit new 52-week high this Friday afternoon.

On the other hand, 227 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like 8K Miles Software, Aban Offshore, Adani Ports, Bajaj Auto, Bombay Dyeing, BPCL, Castrol, CEAT, Emami, Engineers India, Godrej Industries, GAIL India, Hero MotoCorp, HPCL, Vodafone Idea, IGL, Indian Oil Corporation, Oberoi Realty, NIIT, MRF, Oil India, ONGC, Reliance Capital and Wockhardt  among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 539 stocks advancing, 1151 declining and 368 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 808 stocks advanced, 1553 declined and 122 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Oct 5, 2018 12:34 pm

