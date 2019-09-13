D-Street Buzz: Oil & gas stocks gain led by BPCL; DLF jumps 4%, Airtel drags

Benchmark indices have turned green and is trading at the high point of the day with Sensex up 128 points at 37,232 mark while the Nifty added 40 points and is trading at 11,023 level.

Nifty Energy gained a percent led by BPCL, HPCL, Reliance Industries, Indian Oil Corporation and ONGC.

Realty stocks continue to buzz, the top gainers are DLF, Oberoi Realty, Prestige Estates, Phoenix Mills and Godrej Properties.

From the media space, the top gainers are Eros International Media, TV18 Broadcast, Zee Entertainment, UFO Moviez, Sun TV and Jagran Prakashan.

From the banking space, the top gainers are ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank and State Bank of India.

India VIX is down 1.95 percent and is trading at 14.61.

The top Nifty50 gainers include BPCL, Titan Company, IOC, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank while the top losers are Indiabulls Housing Finance, Dr Reddy's Labs, Bharti Airtel, Grasim Industries and Coal India.

The most active stocks were Maruti Suzuki, YES Bank, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank.

Among the Nifty50 names, 36 stocks advanced while 14 declined.

PI Industries, Dr. Lal Pathlabs, Phoenix Mills and Prestige Estate hit new 52- week high on the NSE.

113 stocks hit new 52- week low on BSE including Alok Industries, Eveready Industries, Manpasand Beverages, Simplex Infra and Corporation Bank among others.