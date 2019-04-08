D-Street Buzz: Oil & gas stocks slide led by BPCL, HPCL; DLF down 3%, HDFC at new 52-week high

The Indian benchmark indices are trading on a positive note with Nifty up 17 points trading at 11,683 while the Sensex has gained 95 points and is trading at 38,957.

Nifty Metal along with the pharma sector are the two spaces which added half a percent each led by JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, SAIL and Jindal Stainless.

From the pharma space, the top gainers are Cadila Healthcare, Aurobindo Pharma, Lupin and Piramal Enterprises.

Bank Nifty is trading in the green with gains from HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, IDFC First Bank, PNB and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Oil & gas stocks are trading in the red as BPCL and HPCL shed over 2 percent each followed by Indian Oil Corporation and Reliance Industries.

From the real estate space, Indiabulls Real Estate spiked 11 percent followed by Prestige Estates, Sobha and Sunteck Realty.

India VIX spiked 5.71 percent at 19.44 levels.

The top Nifty gainers include Power Grid, Bharti Airtel, JSW Steel, Zee Enterprises and Hindustan Unilever while BPCL, IOC, Asian Paints, Cipla and YES Bank are the top losers.

The most active stocks are DLF, Indiabulls Housing, DHFL, Tata Steel and Reliance Industries.

Bajaj Finance, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), ICICI Lombard, Kajaria Ceramics, Karnataka Bank and SRF hit 52-week high on NSE.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances as 1,017 stocks advanced and 528 declined while 526 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 891 stocks advanced, 523 declined and 107 remained unchanged.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.