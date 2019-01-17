D-Street Buzz: Oil & gas stocks gain led by RIL; Dish TV sheds 2%, YES Bank most active

The Indian benchmark indices were trading on a positive note in this Thursday morning session with the Nifty50 up 25 points, trading at 10,915 while the Sensex jumped 94 points and was trading at 36,416.

Nifty Realty was up 1 percent led by gains from Brigade Enterprises which spiked 6 percent followed by Sobha, Oberoi Realty, Sunteck Realty and DLF.

Oil & gas stocks were also buzzing with gains from Reliance Industries which was up close to a percent followed by GAIL India, HPCL and ONGC.

However, Nifty Media was down in the morning trade dragged by Dish TV which was down close to 3 percent followed by Zee Entertainment, TV18 Broadcast, TV Today and DB Corp.

The most active stocks were YES Bank, Mindtree, Jet Airways, Indiabulls Housing Finance and TCS.

The top gainers from NSE included Bharti Infratel, Grasim Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid and HDFC while the top losers included YES Bank, IndusInd Bank, Zee Entertainment, Infosys and Eicher Motors.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Golden Tobacco, Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection and The Western India Plywoods India have hit new 52-week high in this morning session.

23 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like ABG Shipyard, Igarashi Motors, Jyoti Structures, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, SRS and Vivimed Labs among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 899 stocks advancing and 636 declining while 521 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 965 stocks advanced, 697 declined and 109 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.