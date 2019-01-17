App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2019 10:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Oil & gas stocks gain led by RIL; Dish TV sheds 2%, YES Bank most active

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 899 stocks advancing and 636 declining while 521 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 965 stocks advanced, 697 declined and 109 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Whatsapp

The Indian benchmark indices were trading on a positive note in this Thursday morning session with the Nifty50 up 25 points, trading at 10,915 while the Sensex jumped 94 points and was trading at 36,416.

Nifty Realty was up 1 percent led by gains from Brigade Enterprises which spiked 6 percent followed by Sobha, Oberoi Realty, Sunteck Realty and DLF.

Oil & gas stocks were also buzzing with gains from Reliance Industries which was up close to a percent followed by GAIL India, HPCL and ONGC.

However, Nifty Media was down in the morning trade dragged by Dish TV which was down close to 3 percent followed by Zee Entertainment, TV18 Broadcast, TV Today and DB Corp.

related news

The top gainers from NSE included Bharti Infratel, Grasim Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid and HDFC while the top losers included YES Bank, IndusInd Bank, Zee Entertainment, Infosys and Eicher Motors.
 The most active stocks were YES Bank, Mindtree, Jet Airways, Indiabulls Housing Finance and TCS.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Golden Tobacco, Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection and The Western India Plywoods India have hit new 52-week high in this morning session.

23 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like ABG Shipyard, Igarashi Motors, Jyoti Structures, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, SRS and Vivimed Labs among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 899 stocks advancing and 636 declining while 521 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 965 stocks advanced, 697 declined and 109 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

For more market newsclick here
First Published on Jan 17, 2019 10:12 am

tags #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #Dish TV #Jet Airways #Nifty #Nifty50 #NSE #Reliance #RIL #Sensex #Yes Bank

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.