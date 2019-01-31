D-Street Buzz: Oil & gas stocks rally as RIL, IOC jump 2-3%; Axis Bank spikes 4%, DHFL tanks

The bulls are firing on all cylinders as the Indian benchmark indices spiked 1.5 percent in this Thursday afternoon session with the Nifty50 zooming 150 points, trading at 10801 while the Sensex jumped 560 points and was trading at 36151 mark.

Nifty Energy continued to outperform, up close to 2 percent led by gains GAIL India which jumped 3 percent followed by Indian Oil Corporation, Reliance Industries, HPCL, ONGC and BPCL.

IT stocks were also buzzing with gains from Infosys which jumped over 3 percent followed by Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro.

Among the realty names the top gainers were Sobha, Sunteck Realty and Unitech which were up 3 percent each followed by Phoenix Mills and Oberoi Realty.

From the banking space, the top gainers were Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, RBL Bank and State Bank of India.

However, selective media stocks were down with loses from Zee Media which tanked 5 percent followed by Zee Entertainment Dish TV and EROS International Media.

The top gainers from NSE included GAIL India, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Titan Company and Axis Bank while the top losers included Zee Entertainment, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Tech and YES Bank.

The most active stocks were ICICI Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Axis Bank, DHFL and YES Bank.

Wipro, Axis Bank, Aarti Industries, Spacenet Enterprises and International Constructions have hit new 52-week high in this afternoon session.

150 stocks have hit new 52-week low on the NSE including names like Aditya Birla Capital, Ashok Leyland, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation, Empee Distilleries, Grasim Industries, Hero MotoCorp, IL&FS Transportation Networks, Mcleod Russel, Punj Lloyd, Sudarshan Chemical, Ujaas Energy, Unitech and Zee Media among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 974 stocks advancing and 739 declining while 343 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1351 stocks advanced, 1106 declined and 138 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.