D-Street Buzz: Oil & gas stocks slip with HPCL down 3%; Asian Piants falls 5%, Oberoi Realty gains

Not a good start to the day as the Indian benchmark indices this Tuesday morning are trading in the red with the Nifty50 down 85 points, trading at 10,160 while the Sensex shed 267 points at 33,867.

Oil & gas stocks are weak dragged by BPCL, HPCL, ONGC and Indian Oil Corporation. Reliance Industries is also trading lower by 1.5 percent.

Nifty FMCG is down a percent with loses from Godrej Consumer, GSK Consumer, ITC, Tata Global Beverage, Britannia Industries and Dabur India.

From the PSU banking space, the top losers include State Bank of India and Canara Bank.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers are Oberoi Realty which jumped 5 percent followed by RBL bank, Godrej Properties and M&M Financial Services.

From the BSE smallcap space, the top gainers include Lakshmi Vilas Bank followed by Sunil Hitech and Taj GVK.

The top gainers from NSE include IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, HDFC, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Hindalco Industries.

The top losers include Asian Paints, HPCL, IOC, BPCL and Wipro.

The most active stocks are Indiabulls Housing Finance, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance and Reliance Industries.

134 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Aditya Birla Capital, Bajaj Corp, Bharat Financial Inclusion, Bharat Forge, Bombay Dyeing, Canara Bank, Can Fin Homes, CONCOR, DHFL, Dish TV, IL&FS Transportation, India Cements, Tata Communications, Ujjivan Financial Services, Tata Motors, UltraTech Cement and Wockhardt among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 396 stocks advancing, 1173 declining and 472 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 524 stocks advanced, 1136 declined and 68 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.