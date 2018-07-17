D-street Buzz: Oil & gas stocks rally led by HPCL, BPCL; Ashok Leyland up 2%, media stocks gain

The Indian benchmark indices including the Sensex is trading on a positive note this Tuesday morning with the index trading 101 points at 36,424 while the Nifty is trading higher by 41 points at 10,978.

The PSU bank index is up half a percent led by stocks like Punjab National Bank and Bank of Baroda which are up over 1 percent each followed by Canara Bank, Bank of India and Oriental Bank of Commerce among others.

Nifty auto is also up 0.5 percent with Ashok Leyland gaining 2 percent ahead of its Q1 numbers while Amara Raja Batteries, Mahindra & Mahindra, Exide Industries and Tata Motors DVR are the other gainers.

ICICI Bank, IDFC Bank, Yes Bank, RBL Bank and Axis Bank are some of the banks which are also up in the morning trade.

With Brent prices falling 4 percent, oil & gas stocks are up with Reliance Industries adding 1 percent while BPCL, GAIL India, HPCL and Indian Oil Corporation are up 2-3 percent.

Media stocks are also buzzing this morning led by TV18 Broadcast which jumped 3 percent followed by PVR, Sun TV Network, TV Today, EROS International, Dish TV and DEN Networks.

From the BSE midcap space, Reliance Communications jumped 4 percent while IIFL Holdings, Ramco Cements, Amara Raja Batteries and MRPL added 2 percent.

From the smallcap space, Ujaas Energy zoomed 12 percent followed by Kitex Garments, Loveable Lingerie, Arrow Greentech and Opto Circuits among others.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents were HPCL, GAIL India and Indian Oil Corporation which jumped 2-3 percent followed by BPCL and ICICI Bank.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE are Hindustan Unilever which shed 1.5 percent while Infosys, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services and Yes Bank are the other gainers.

The top losers included names like HUL, HDFC, NTPC, Eicher Motors and IndusInd Bank.

Some of the top BSE gainers include names like Sterlite Tech which spiked 5 percent followed by Reliance Communications, JP Associates and PC Jeweller.

The top losers are DB Corp which is down 9 percent while Kwality, Vakrangee and Radico Khaitan are the other losers which shed 4 percent each. Tata Steel is down 3.5 percent.

Britannia Industries, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle and Yes Bank are some of the very few stocks that hit fresh 52-week high in the morning trade.

On the other hand, 193 stocks have hit fresh 52-week low including ACC, Ambuja Cements, Andhra Bank, Bank of India, DEN Networks, Federal Bank, GIC Housing Finance, HCC, India Cements, Kwality, NBCC, NMDC, PC Jeweller, PTC India and REC among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 894 stocks advancing, 684 declining and 472 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 977 stocks advanced, 712 declined and 81 remained unchanged.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.