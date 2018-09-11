D-Street Buzz: Nify FMCG & Media down 2% dragged by ITC, Hathway; RattanIndia Power zooms 20%

It is yet another afternoon session for the bears as the Indian stock market continues to trade lower this Tuesday afternoon extending the morning loses with the Nifty50 down 101 points and is trading at 11,336 while the Sensex is trading lower by 316 points at 37,605.

Nifty PSU bank is the only sector trading in the green led by Allahabad Bank, State Bank of India and Andhra Bank.

However, the FMCG space is the biggest drag, down over 2 percent with loses from ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Colgate Palmolive, Godrej Consumer, Dabur India, Marico, Tata Global Beverage and Britannia Industries.

Media stocks have also slipped into the red dragged by DEN Networks, Hathway Cable, Sun TV Network and Zee Entertainment. However, stocks like Network18, Dish TV and EROS International Media are trading in the green.

Nifty realty is also down close to 2 percent dragged by Indiabulls Real Estate, DLF, HDIL, Unitech and Phoenix Mills among others.

From the BSE smallcap space, Rattan Power zoomed 20 percent followed by and Asahi Songwon while Usha Martin slipped 11 percent.

Max Financial, down 6 percent and Cholamandalam Investment trading lower by 5.7 percent are the top BSE midcap losers.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, SBI and Infosys are the top gainers on the Nifty.

The most active stocks include Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, YES Bank and HDFC Bank.

The top losers are ITC, Titan Company, UPL, Bharti Airtel and Power Grid.

The top BSE gainers include Redington India, Kwality, Varun Beverages, MMTC and PAGE Industries among others.

The top losers include names like Tata Steel, PFC, Max Financial Services, Cholamandalam Investment and Mahindra CIE among others.

GSK Pharma, Mahindra CIE, Mindtree, Suven Life Sciences and Albert David among others are some of the stocks which hit new 52-week high this Tuesday afternoon.

On the other hand, 81 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Balmer Lawrie, Bharat Electronics, GIC Housing, BPCL, Jaiprakash Associates, Snowman Logistics, Sun TV Network, Videocon Industries and Unitech among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 511 stocks advancing, 1214 declining and 338 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 894 stocks advanced, 1717 declined and 146 remained unchanged.

