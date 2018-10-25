D-Street Buzz: Nifty realty underperforms dragged by Indiabulls Real Estate; RIL down 2%, Bharti Airtel falls

Tracking weak global cues, the Indian benchmark indices are deep into the red in this morning session with the Nifty50 down 93 point, trading at 10,131 while the Sensex shed 309 points at 33,724.

Nifty realty is the underperforming sector, down close to 2 percent dragged by Oberoi Realty, Indiabulls Real Estate and Godrej Properties.

Nifty energy shed a percent with loses from Reliance Industries which is down 1.5 percent followed by BPCL and ONGC.

Infra stocks are also down with loses from Bharti Airtel which shed 3 percent followed by CG Power, Engineers India, NCC, Reliance Communications and Vodafone Idea.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers are M&M Financial Services and Ajanta Pharma while the top losers include L&T Finance Holdings, Dewan Housing Finance and Oberoi Realty.

From the BSE smallcap space, the top gainers include Tamil Nadu Petroproducts, RPP Infra and Atlanta. The top losers are Lakshmi Vilas Bank and SIL Investments.

The top gainers from NSE include TCS, NTPC, Wipro, YES Bank and Indian Oil Corporation.

The top losers include Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bharti Airtel, UPL, Vedanta and Reliance Industries.

The most active stocks are Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, YES Bank, Reliance Industries and Indiabulls Housing Finance.

149 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Aditya Birla Capital, Bajaj Auto, Bombay Dyeing, CEAT, CG Power, CONCOR, Dixon Technologies, Edelweiss Financial, Gammon Infrastructure, Grasim Industries, Hero MotoCorp, India Cements, L&T Finance Holdings, Tata Motors, Unitech and Welspun Enterprises among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 361 stocks advancing, 1206 declining and 478 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 492 stocks advanced, 1245 declined and 73 remained unchanged.

