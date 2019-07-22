D-Street Buzz: Nifty Realty underperforms dragged by Indiabulls Real Estate; HUL slips 3%

Bears have driven the bulls out as Dalal Street has plunged in the red with Nifty down 83 points at 11,336 while the Sensex plunged 340 points and is trading at 37,996 level.

Nifty Realty is down 2 percent dragged by Indiabulls Real Estate which tanked over 8 percent followed by Godrej Properties, Oberoi Realty, Prestige Estates, Sobha and Sunteck Realty.

Bank Nifty is down over a percent dragged by HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, RBL Bank, IDFC First Bank, PNB, State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank and Federal Bank. However, YES Bank jumped over 7 percent.

FMCG stocks are down with Hindustan Unilever, ITC, GSK Consumer, Godrej Industries and Jubilant Foodworks being the top losers.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers are SAIL, Sun TV Network, Adani Power, JSPL and Castrol India while the top losers are Edelweiss Financial, RBL Bank, TVS Motor, Motilal Oswal and GRUH Finance.

The top gainers from the smallcap space are HMVL, Adhunik Industries, Sun Pharma Advanced and Avanti Feeds while the top losers are Kellton Tech Solutions, Sanwaria Consumer and Talwalkars Healthclubs among others.

India VIX jumped 4.79 percent and is trading at 13.12 levels.

The top gainers from NSE include YES Bank, Vedanta, Zee Entertainment, Maruti Suzuki and Bharti Infratel while the top losers are Bajaj Finserv, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank and Eicher Motors.

The most active stocks are Reliance Industries, YES Bank, Bajaj Finance, Interglobe Aviation and HDFC Bank.

642 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including VIP Industries, Gujarat Apollo, Opto Circuits, Mahindra CIE, HEG, Khadim, DB Realty, Cyient, Phillips Carbon, Leel Electricals, Eros International Media, Goa Carbons, L&T Infotech, Everest Industries, Coffee Day, Dolphin Offshore, SITI Networks, Century Plyboards, eClerx Services, TVS Motor, Escorts, Eicher Motors, PTC India, Bajaj Corp, HUDCO, Force Motors, L&T Finance Holdings, Tata Elxsi, Glenmark Pharma, Mahanagar Gas, Ceat, Hindustan Copper, Central Bank and IDBI Bank among others.

468 stocks advanced and 1275 declined while 360 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 677 stocks advanced, 1780 declined and 157 remained unchanged.

