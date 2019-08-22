D-Street Buzz: Nifty Realty tanks 5% dragged by DLF; Britannia gains, YES Bank falls

The Indian benchmark indices are trading in the red with Sensex down 213 points at 36,846 mark while the Nifty shed 75 points and is trading at 10,843 level.

The realty index plunged 6 percent. The top losers are DLF which plunged 15 percent followed by Oberoi Realty, Indiabulls Real Estate, Phoenix Mills, Prestige Estates and Sunteck Realty.

Nifty Metal is down over 2 percent dragged by Hindustan Copper which is down over 6 percent followed by MOIL, NALCO, Vedanta, Hindustan Zinc and JSW Steel.

From the oil & gas space, the top losers are ONGC, HPCL, GAIL India and BPCL.

The top losers from the banking space are YES Bank, Bank of Baroda, IndusInd Bank, PNB, RBL Bank and IDFC First Bank.

Nifty FMCG is the only sector trading in the green led by Britannia Industries, Dabur India, GSK Consumer, Hindustan Unilever, ITC and United Breweries.

India VIX jumped 2.88 percent and is trading at 17.51.

The top Nifty50 gainers include Britannia Industries, Dr Reddy's Labs, ITC, Hindustan Unilever and Tata Consultancy Services while the top losers are YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, UPL, Bajaj Finserv and Coal India.

The most active stocks are YES Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Indiabulls Housing, Bajaj Finance and Tata Motors.

404 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including HDIL, DLF, Sterlite Tech, GNFC, Hindustan Copper, YES Bank, IRB Infra, Mahindra CIE, NBCC, Escorts, Sun TV, Exide Industries, Ashok Leyland, Allahabad Bank, Eicher Motors, Vedanta, Cadila Healthcare, ONGC, Bharat Forge and Castrol India among others.