D-Street Buzz: Nifty Realty outshines led by Oberoi Realty; Wipro jumps 2%, Apollo Hospitals hits new 52-week high

The Indian stock market continues to trade on a positive note with the Nifty50 up 11 points, trading at 10,870 while the Sensex gained 46 points at 36,217.

Nifty Realty is the outperforming sector, up 2.5 percent led by Oberoi Realty and Indiabulls Real Estate which jumped 4-6 percent followed by Phoenix Mills, Prestige Estates and Sunteck Realty.

Nifty IT is up 1.5 percent led by Wipro, TCS, Infosys, Mindtree, Infibeam Avenue, Tata Elxsi and Tech Mahindra.

Pharma stocks are also buzzing led by Cadila Healthcare, Cipla, Dr Reddy's Labs, Glenmark Pharma, Lupin and Piramal Enterprises.

From the auto space, the top gainers are Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Exide Industries and Ashok Leyland among others.

From the BSE smallcap space, the top gainers are STAR Paper Mills which spiked 12 percent followed by Reliance Communications and Leel Electrics while the top losers are Hotel Leela and Parsvnath.

The top midcap gainers are DHFL, Oberoi Realty and Torrent Power while the top losers are Sun TV Network, Castrol India and Emami.

The top gainers from NSE include YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, Wipro and Dr Reddy's Labs.

The top losers included Tata Motors, Bharti Infratel, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank and NTPC.

The most active stocks were YES Bank, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and Indiabulls Housing Finance.

Apollo Hospitals, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Electrosteel Steels are some of the few stocks which hit new 52-week high on the NSE.

61 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like ABG Shipyard, Andhra Cements, Avanti Feeds, Finolex Cables, IL&FS Transportation Networks, Transformers And Rectifiers, NTPC, Ujjas Energy and Mcnally Bharat Engineering among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 928 stocks advancing and 735 declining while 397 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1262 stocks advanced, 1071 declined and 138 remained unchanged.

