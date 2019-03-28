App
Last Updated : Mar 28, 2019 01:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Nifty Realty outshines led by DLF; Dish TV rallies, Khadim zooms 17%

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1128 stocks advancing and 554 declining while 404 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1547 stocks advanced, 829 declined and 121 remained unchanged.

Benchmark indices have added half a percent each in this afternoon session with Nifty50 up 62 points, trading at 11,507 and Sensex adding 183 points, trading at 38,316.

Nifty Media along with Nifty Realty are the top performing sectors led by Dish TV that spiked 6 percent followed by Zee Entertainment, INOX Leisure, Sun TV Network, PVR, TV Today and EROS International Media.

From the real estate space, the top gainers are Phoenix Mills, Unitech, Godrej Properties, DLF, Oberoi Realty, Prestige Estates and Indiabulls Real Estate.

PSU banks are also buzzing led by Bank of Baroda, Syndicate Bank, Union Bank of India, Indian Bank, Canara Bank and Bank of India.

Selective IT stocks are also buzzing led by HCL Tech, Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra and Wipro.

From the FMCG space, the top gainers are ITC, GSK Consumer, Dabur India, Emami, Marico and Tata Global Beverage.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers are DHFL that jumped 10 percent followed by Central Bank of India, Godrej Properties, GMR Infra and Edelweiss Financial.

The top smallcap gainers are Khadim which zoomed 17 percent followed by Indiabulls Ventures, Panacea Biotech and Apex Frozen.

The top Nifty gainers include HCL Tech, Adani Ports, Indiabulls Housing, Zee Entertainment and Sun Pharma while ONGC, Hindalco Industries, Power Grid, Dr Reddy's Labs and Bajaj Auto slipped.

The most active stocks are YES Bank, DHFL, State Bank of India and Reliance Industries.

Bata India, Capri Global, JB Chemicals, Muthoot Finance, Pidilite Industries, RBL Bank, Titan Company and Spacenet Enterprises have hit 52-week high on NSE.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1,128 stocks advancing and 554 declining while 404 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1,547 stocks advanced, 829 declined and 121 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

 
First Published on Mar 28, 2019 01:28 pm

