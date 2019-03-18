App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2019 01:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Nifty Realty outperforms led by Sunteck Realty; IT stocks drag

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 685 stocks advancing and 1024 declining while 390 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1,011 stocks advanced, 1474 declined and 161 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Whatsapp

The Indian benchmark indices have turned around and have erased the morning gains. Nifty50 is up 12 points and is trading at 11,439 while the Sensex has added 11 points and is trading at 38,036.

At 1255 hours, Nifty IT shed over half a percent dragged by Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, HCL Tech and Infibeam Avenue.

Auto stocks continue to remain weak as Maruti Suzuki has shed 2 percent followed by Hero MotoCorp, Motherson Sumi, Eicher Motors, Bharat Forge, Bajaj Auto and Ashok Leyland.

Selective PSU banks are also trading in the red led by State Bank of India and Central Bank of India.

related news

Nifty Realty is the outperforming sector led by Prestige Estates that spiked 8 percent followed by Indiabulls Real Estate, Sobha, Godrej Properties and DLF.

Nifty Energy added over 1 percent led by HPCL, Indian Oil Corporation, Reliance Industries, BPCL and Reliance Infra.

Realty stocks are also buzzing led by Prestige Estates that zoomed 17 percent followed by Indiabulls Real Estate, Sobha, Oberoi Realty, Godrej Properties and Brigade Enterprises.

The top Nifty gainers included Indian Oil Corporation, BPCL, HPCL, Tata Motors and Bharti Infratel while the top losers included Maruti, Grasim Industries, Hero Moto, Vedanta and Eicher Motors.

The most active stocks were Maruti Suzuki, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Karnataka Bank, UPL, SRF, Jubilant Life Sciences, IDFC First Bank and Alok Industries have hit 52-week high on NSE.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 685 stocks advancing and 1,024 declining while 390 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1,011 stocks advanced, 1,474 declined and 161 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Mar 18, 2019 01:19 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

'Kalank' Song 'Ghar More Pardesiya' is a thrilling Dance Off Between M ...

Alleged iPhone XI Leak With Triple-Cameras Arranged in Square Module S ...

'Do You Even Lift Bro?' This Muscular Monkey is the Newest Internet Se ...

Manohar Parrikar: A Chief Minister, A Defence Minister, A Technocrat & ...

Sara Ali Khan Goes for a Bike Ride With Kartik Aaryan, Twitter Schools ...

All Goa Congress MLAs Will Meet Governor Mridula Sinha Day to Stake Cl ...

Redmi Go ‘Cheapest’ Xiaomi Phone to Launch Tomorrow in India: Expe ...

Security Remains an 'Absolute Priority' for World Cup - Richardson

Bhai to All Goans, Elder Brother to Me: Nitin Gokhale's Heartfelt Good ...

India's growth path can withstand any challenges post elections: Frank ...

Manohar Parrikar to be accorded state funeral with full military honou ...

New Zealand attack: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern likely to discuss li ...

DMK names ex-ministers Dayanidhi Maran, TR Baalu, Kanimozhi

Kerala unveils Jatayu sculpture, a towering tribute to women’s safet ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex off day's high, Nifty below 11,500; auto ...

DHFL rises above 5% after Warburg Pincus acquires stake in Avanse Fina ...

Mindtree gains 2% as company considers share buyback to avert L&T's 'h ...

Key things to know about Real Estate Investment Trust or REIT

Pulwama aftermath: Indian Navy deployed nuclear submarines, aircraft c ...

Congress fails to seize opportunity created by Citizenship Amendment B ...

Kanpur tanneries forced to shut for Kumbh Mela, still wait for govt or ...

Indian Wells Open: Bianca Andreescu shows her versatility, big-stage t ...

Christchurch shooter Brenton Tarrant sacks lawyer to represent himself ...

Sobhita Dhulipala on Made in Heaven: I thrive in playing parts that ar ...

In 'I Have Done My Bhartiya-karan', Kanhaiyalal Kapoor asks what it ta ...

No water for a clean Ganga: River's reduced flow and declining health ...

Terror, trade and technology: India has the potential to build Tier 2 ...

Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank: The grandeur of Alia Bhatt and Madhur ...

PM Narendra Modi biopic: Vivek Oberoi's nine different looks in the fi ...

Love Aaj Kal 2: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan go on a bike ride in D ...

Anil Kapoor’s youthful banter with ‘chachu’ Arjun Kapoor is whol ...

Holi 2019: A glimpse at what Anita Hassanandani, Erica Fernandes and o ...

Sonali Bendre spends her ‘normal day’ with Hrithik Roshan and fami ...

Aryan Khan enjoys a snowy vacation amid the mountains of France

A rare sight! Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra get clicked by paps

Thanos' look in Avengers: Endgame revealed, courtesy this leaked magaz ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.