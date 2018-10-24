D-Street Buzz: Nifty realty outperforms led by Oberoi Realty; Bajaj Finance spikes 6%, pharma drags

The Indian stock market has shed of the morning gains in this afternoon session with the Nifty50 up 52 points, trading at 10,198 while the Sensex is up 145 points at 33,992.

Nifty realty is the outperforming sector, up close to 2 percent led by Oberoi Realty, Sunteck Realty and Indiabulls Real Estate.

Bank Nifty has also added half a percent led by Federal Bank, IndusInd Bank, RBL Bank, Punjab National Bank and State Bank of India.

PSU banks are also buzzing with gains from Oriental Bank of Commerce, Union Bank of India, State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Indian Bank, Canara Bank and Bank of India.

Pharma stocks are weak dragged GSK Pharma, Cadila Healthcare and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers are IIFL Holdings, M&M Financial Services and Oberoi Realty while the top losers include Bayer Corp, Mphasis and TVS Motor.

From the BSE smallcap space, the top gainers include SMPL Infra, Fineotex Chemical and Tata Metaliks.

The top gainers from NSE include Bajaj Finance, BPCL, Hindalco Industries, Indian Oil Corporation and HPCL.

The top losers include Bajaj Finserv, Adani Ports, YES Bank, Grasim Industries and Sun Pharma.

The most active stocks are Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, YES Bank and Reliance Industries.

115 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Adlabs Entertainment, Bombay Dyeing, Essel Propack, Grasim Industries, Hatsun Agro, Jaiprakash Power, Kwality, Siti Networks, Unitech and Zee Media among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 975 stocks advancing, 700 declining and 380 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1278 stocks advanced, 974 declined and 111 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.