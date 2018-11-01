D-Street Buzz: Nifty realty outperforms led by Indiabulls Real Estate; YES Bank jumps 7%, FMCG drags

A complete U-turn as the the Indian benchmark indices have turned negative with the Nifty50 shedding 33 points, trading at 10,354 while the Sensex shed 95 points at 34,346.

Realty stocks are buzzing led by Indiabulls Real Estate, Brigade Enterprises, Phoenix Mills, Godrej Properties and Oberoi Realty.

Nifty infra stocks are also up led by Larsen & Toubro, NBCC, Engineers India, Adani Power, BHEL, NCC, Reliance Communications, Siemens and Tata Communications.

Bank Nifty is also in the green with gains from IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, YES Bank, IDFC Bank and State Bank of India.

IT stocks are trading in the red dragged by Infosys, HCL Tech, Mindtree, Oracle Financial Services, TCS, Tech Mahindra and Wipro.

Selective FMCG stocks are down dragged by Dabur India, Hindustan Unilever, ITC and Godrej Consumer.

From the BSE smallcap space, the top gainers are LEEL Electricals followed by Shriram EPC, Kaya and KEI Industries. The top losers are Meghmani Organics, Balaji Amines and Ashapura Intimates.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers include Dewan Housing Finance, Motilal Oswal, NBCC and Cholamandalam Investment. The top losers are Canara Bank, Exide Industries and Canara Bank.

The top gainers from NSE include Larsen & Toubro, IndusInd Bank, YES Bank and BPCL.

The top losers include HCL Tech, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever and GAIL India.

The most active stocks are L&T, YES Bank, Reliance Industries, State Bank of India and HDFC Bank.

Adani Power and Universal Cables are some of few stocks to hit new 52-week high on the NSE.

On the other hand, 44 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like 8K Miles Software, Bharat Road Network, Kwality and Vakrangee among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1137 stocks advancing and 532 declining while 389 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1520 stocks advanced, 790 declined and 106 remained unchanged.

