App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2018 12:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Nifty realty outperforms led by Indiabulls Real Estate; Shalimar Paints spikes 17%

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 967 stocks advancing and 698 declining while 390 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1279 stocks advanced, 937 declined and 135 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Whatsapp

The Indian benchmark indices have lost some ground but are still trading in the green with the Nifty50 up 36 points, trading at 10,560 while the Sensex gained 150 points at 35,101.

Nifty energy is up 1 percent led by Reliance Industries, GAIL India and ONGC which added 1 percent each in this afternoon session.

Selective media stocks are trading in the green with gains from EROS International Media, INOX Leisure and Zee Entertainment.

From the realty space, the top gainers included Indiabulls Real Estate, Godrej Properties and Phoenix Mills.

related news

However, Nifty PSU bank was down close to a percent dragged by State Bank of India, Canara Bank and IDBI Bank.

The top BSE midcap gainers included Dewan Housing Finance, Glenmark Pharma and IIFL Holdings while the top losers were Balkrishna Industries, Mphasis and Apollo Hospitals.

The top smallcap gainers were Shalimar Paints, HPL Electric and Oricon Enterprises. The top losers were Usha Martin and Kirloskar Brothers.

The top gainers from NSE include Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, YES Bank, TCS and Zee Entertainment.

The top losers included Cipla, Axis Bank, Indian Oil Corporation, IndusInd Bank and HPCL.

The most active stocks are SBI, Cipla, Tata Motors, Reliance Industries and Axis Bank.

Adani Gas, Birla Cable, Kilitch Drugs and Universal Cables are some of the few stocks which hit new 52-week high on the NSE.

25 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Empee Distilleries, Eveready Industries and Hindustan Zinc among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 967 stocks advancing and 698 declining while 390 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1279 stocks advanced, 937 declined and 135 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

For more market newsclick here
First Published on Nov 6, 2018 12:16 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Market Cues

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.