D-Street Buzz: Nifty realty outperforms led by Indiabulls Real Estate; HDFC Bank down 2%, Monsanto zooms 17%

The Indian benchmark indices continues to trade in the red this Monday afternoon with the Nifty50 down 121 points and is trading at 11,394 while the Sensex is trading lower by 439 points at 37,651.

PSU bank index is down 1 percent dragged by Union Bank of India and State Bank of India which is down 1.5 percent each.

From the private banking space, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank are down 1.5 percent each followed by IDFC Bank, RBL Bank and YES Bank.

With rupee sliding 1 percent in the morning trade, IT stocks are up led by Oracle Financial Services Software, Tata Elxsi, Tech Mahindra and Wipro.

However, Nifty realty is up over 1 percent led by DLF and HDIL which added 2 percent each followed Prestige Estate, Sobha and Indiabulls Real Estate.

From the BSE smallcap space, sugar stocks have taken the pole position led by Bajaj Hindusthan, Dhampur Sugar, Dwarikesh Sugar and Avadh Sugar which zoomed 20 percent after government approved hiking the price of ethanol produced directly from sugarcane juice for blending in petrol by 25 percent last Wednesday.

From the BSE midcap space, MRPL spiked 8 percent followed by Oracle Financial Services, Reliance Communications, Jindal Steel & Power and Tata Power Company.

BPCL, HPCL, Indian Oil Corporation, Zee Entertainment and Tech Mahindra are the top gainers on the Nifty.

The most active stocks include Balrampur Chini, Divis Labs, Reliance Industries, Aurobindo Pharma and YES Bank.

The top losers are Bharti Infratel, HDFC, Asian Paints, Indiabulls Housing Finance and HDFC bank which are down 2 percent.

The top BSE gainers include Monsanto India which zoomed 17 percent followed by IL&FS Transport, Balrampur Chini, Venkys and Suzlon Energy among others.

The top losers include Kwality, Ashoka Buildcon, Redington India, Delta Corp and Future Retail.

Monnet Ispat, Divis Labs, JSW Steel, Sonata Software, Wipro and Universal Cables are few stocks which hit new 52-week high this Monday afternoon.

On the other hand, 73 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Ashoka Buildcon, IL& FS Transport and JK Tyre among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 798 stocks advancing, 941 declining and 338 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1272 stocks advanced, 1385 declined and 185 remained unchanged.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.