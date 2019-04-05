D-Street Buzz: Nifty Realty outperforms led by Godrej Properties; HDFC hits new 52-week high

The Indian benchmark indices are trading on a positive note with Nifty trading at 11,660, up 62 points while the Sensex is higher by 192 points and is trading at 38,877.

At 9:35 hrs, Nifty Realty is the outperforming sector, up close to 2 percent led by Godrej Properties which jumped 4 percent followed by Oberoi Realty, Sobha and DLF.

IT stocks are also buzzing with gains from Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and Oracle Financial Services.

From the metal space, the top gainers are Jindal Steel & Power, Vedanta, Hindustan Copper, NALCO, NMDC, SAIL and Tata Steel.

Selective banking stocks are trading in the green led by IndusInd Bank, YES Bank, RBL Bank, ICICI Bank and IDFC First Bank among others.

India VIX is up by 0.91 percent at 18.82 levels.

The top Nifty gainers include Cipla which jumped close to 3 percent followed by IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and YES Bank while Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, Britannia Industries and Dr Reddy's Labs are the top losers.

The most active stocks are Indiabulls Housing, Titan Company, Tata Motors, Reliance Industries and Maruti Suzuki.

Godrej Properties, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Kajaria Ceramics, Seamec and SRF hit 52-week high on NSE while Reliance Communications, Jaypee Infratech, LEEL Electricals and Uttam Value Steels hit new 52- week low.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances as 1,115 stocks advanced and 442 declined while 506 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1,031 stocks advanced, 387 declined and 48 remained unchanged.

