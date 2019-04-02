D-Street Buzz: Nifty Realty outperforms led by Godrej Properties, Bharti Airtel jumps 2%

The Indian benchmark indices are trading on a positive note in the morning trade on April 2. Nifty is trading below 11,700 at 11,675, up 13 points while the Sensex has added 73 points.

Nifty Realty added over half a percent led by Godrej Properties that jumped 4 percent followed by Unitech, Oberoi Realty and Prestige Estates.

From the auto space, the top gainers are Eicher Motors that jumped 3 percent followed by Hero MotoCorp, Mahindra & Mahindra and MRF.

Selective IT stocks are also buzzing led by Infosys, Tech Mahindra and Tata Elxsi that added 1 percent each followed by Wipro and Mindtree.

However, Nifty Media shed over a percent dragged by Zee Entertainment and Dish TV which shed 2 percent each followed by Hathway Cable and Jagran Prakashan.

The top Nifty gainers include Eicher Motors, Bharti Airtel, Power Grid, Infosys and Tech Mahindra while Zee Entertainment, Vedanta, Adani Ports, Hindalco Industries and Tata Steel are the top losers.

The most active stocks are Eicher Motors, Reliance Industries, Hexaware Tech, Zee Entertainment and Maruti Suzuki.

Bajaj Finserv, Merck, MT Educare and Varun Beverages hit 52-week high on NSE while Reliance Communications, Mcnally Bharat Engineering and Uttam Value Steels have hit new 52- week low.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines as 673 stocks advanced and 832 declined while 541 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 622 stocks advanced, 619 declined and 73 remained unchanged.

