D-Street Buzz: Nifty Realty outperforms led by DLF; Tata Motors jumps 4%, VIX falls

Benchmark indices are trading on a positive note with Nifty up 40 points at 11,628 while the Sensex gained 128 points and is trading at 39,025 level.

Nifty Realty is up over 2 percent led by Prestige Estates, DLF, Godrej Properties, Sobha, Oberoi Realty and Phoenix Mills.

Oil & gas stocks are also buzzing led by BPCL, HPCL, Indian Oil Corporation and Reliance Industries.

Selective FMCG stocks are trading in the green led by Hindustan Unilever, Emami, GSK Consumer, Godrej Consumer, Jubilant Foodworks and United Breweries.

Nifty IT is down half a percent dragged by TCS, HCL Tech, Mindtree and Wipro.

India VIX is down 2.83 percent and is trading at 11.68 levels.

The top gainers from NSE include Tata Motors which spiked over 4 percent followed by BPCL, ONGC, ICICI Bank and Hindustan Unilever while the top losers are TCS, UPL, Mahindra & Mahindra, HCL Tech and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

The most active stocks with respect to volumes are Indiabulls Housing Finance, Infosys, HDFC Bank, YES Bank and RBL Bank.

254 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including NRB Industrial, Everest Kanto, Capital Trust, Global Offshore, Deepak Fertilizers, Control Print, CG Power, Tata Metaliks, 3i Infotech, SMS Pharma, Titagarh Wagons and Jamna Auto among others.

789 stocks advanced and 869 declined while 434 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 987 stocks advanced, 1102 declined and 133 remained unchanged.

