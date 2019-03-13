D-Street Buzz: Nifty Realty outperforms led by DLF; RIL hits new 52-week high

The Indian stock market was trading positively on March 13 in the morning trade with Nifty up 26 points, trading at 11,327, and the Sensex up 122 points and trading at 37,658.

Nifty Realty surged led by DLF, Indiabulls Real Estate, Prestige Estates and Sunteck Realty.

Selective IT stocks were also buzzing with gains from HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Tata Elxsi and Infosys.

Bank Nifty was also trading in the green led by HDFC Bank and IndusInd Bank, which added over 1 percent each followed by Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

However, metal stocks were trading in the red with losses from JSPL, JSW Steel, SAIL, Tata Steel, Jindal Stainless and Hindustan Copper.

The top gainers from NSE included HCL Tech, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Auto and Bajaj Finance while the top losers included IOC, NTPC, ONGC HPCL and Bharti Airtel.

The most active stocks were Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Life and Axis Bank.

Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, Bajaj Holdings, Havells India and The Indian Hotels have hit 52-week high on NSE in the morning session.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 732 stocks advancing and 864 declining while 473 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 896 stocks advanced, 934 declined and 112 remained unchanged.

