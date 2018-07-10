D-Street Buzz: Nifty realty outperforms led by DLF; Idea Cellular jumps 3%, Britannia hits new 52-week high

The Indian benchmark indices are trading on a positive note this Tuesday morning with the Nifty adding 49 points and is trading above 10,900 mark. The Sensex is trading higher by 159 points at 36,094.

Nifty realty is the outperforming sector which is up over 1 percent led by stocks like DLF which jumped over 2.5 percent followed by Indiabulls Real Estate, Oberoi Realty, Godrej Properties and Prestige Estates among others.

Individual midcap stocks are also buzzing this morning including names like India Cements, Just Dial, Jubilant Foodworks, Karnataka Bank and Siemens among others.

From the auto space, Ashok Leyland jumped 2 percent while Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors and Tata Motors are up half a percent to 1 percent.

Bank Nifty is also trading in the green with HDFC Bank up 1 percent while ICICI Bank, IDFC Bank, Yes Bank and RBL Bank are the other gainers.

Reliance Industries is up 1.5 percent in the morning trade which is helping the Energy index stay in the green. On the other hand, HPCL, BPCL and Indian Oil Corporation traded lower.

From the telecom space, Idea Cellular is up close to 3 percent after DOT on Monday gave a conditional nod to the merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular.

Bharti Airtel is up close to a percent while Reliance Communications is also trading in the positive territory.

IT stocks are also up with HCL Tech adding 2 percent while KPIT Tech, Mindtree and Tech Mahindra are the other gainers.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents were UPL, Adani Ports, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Auto and Hindalco Industries which added 1-2 percent.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE are HCL Tech, Hexaware Technologies, TCS, Reliance Industries and Yes Bank.

The top NSE losers included HPCL, IOC, Dr Reddy's Labs, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank, each shedding 0.5 percent to 1.5 percent.

Some of the top gainers on BSE are Dilip Buildcon, Reliance Naval, Vakrangee, HCL Infosystems and Sterlite Tech.

The top losers included Hexaware Tech, ICRA, Motilal Oswal, WABCO India and Avanti Feeds.

Britannia Industries, Exide Industries, Hindustan Unilever and Tata Elxsi are some of the very few stocks that hit fresh 52-week high in the morning trade.

On the other hand, 30 stocks have hit new 52-week low including Hindustan Astronautics and Indian Overseas Bank among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1197 stocks advancing, 362 declining and 489 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1200 stocks advanced, 413 declined and 54 remained unchanged.

