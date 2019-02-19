D-Street Buzz: Nifty Realty outperforms led by DLF; Bharti Airtel jumps 3%, RIL most active

Following progress in US-China trade war talks and Asian shares at near 4-month high, the Indian benchmark indices have been trading in the green with the Nifty50 up 23 points, trading at 10664 while the Sensex was up 84 points and was trading at 35,582 mark.

Nifty Realty was the outperforming sector, up over 2 percent led by gains from Prestige Estates, DLF, Oberoi Realty, Unitech, Brigade Enterprises, Godrej Properties and Sobha.

From the auto space, the top gainers were Motherson Sumi Systems which jumped 2 percent followed by TVS Motor, Hero MotoCorp, Bharat Forge and Bajaj Auto.

Bank Nifty was also trading in the green led by IDFC First Bank, Punjab National Bank, YES Bank and ICICI Bank.

However, selective IT and media stocks were trading in the red with loses from Infosys, Tata Elxsi, TCS and Wipro while the top media losers were Hathway Cable, Dish TV, Sun TV Network and Zee Entertainment.

The top gainers from NSE included Bharti Airtel, Bharti Infratel, Titan Company, Bajaj Finance and ICICI Bank while the top losers included Zee Entertainment, Infosys, Tata Motors, Wipro and Hindustan Unilever.

The most active stocks were YES Bank, Reliance Industries, Infosys, Jubilant Food and Dr Reddy's Labs.

Balrampur Chini Mills, SKF India and TCNS Clothing have hit new 52-week high in this morning session.

91 stocks have hit new 52-week low on the NSE including names like Bharat Bijlee, Clariant Chemicals, LT Food, Dena Bank, Firstsource Solutions, Indo Count Industries, GNFC, Mirza International, Punj Lloyd, Tata Coffee and Welspun India among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1047 stocks advancing and 470 declining while 518 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1001 stocks advanced, 431 declined and 54 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.