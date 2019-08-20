D-Street Buzz: Nifty Realty in red dragged by Indiabulls Real Estate; Maruti jumps 3%

Benchmark indices are trading flat with the Sensex adding 10 points to 37,412 and the Nifty is lower by 15 points to 11,038.

Nifty PSU Bank continues to trade lower by over 2 percent dragged by Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, IDBI Bank, Union Bank of India, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India and Canara Bank.

Metals are under pressure, the top losers are Hindustan Copper, NALCO, NMDC, SAIL, Hindalco Industries, Hindustan Zinc, Vedanta and Coal India.

Selective real estate stocks are trading in red led by Indiabulls Real Estate, Unitech, Oberoi Realty, Prestige Estates, Phoenix Mills and DLF.

IT stocks along with auto scrips are trading in the green. The top gainers from the IT space are Infosys, HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro.

The top gainers from the auto space are Maruti Suzuki which jumped 3 percent followed by Mahindra & Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors and Bajaj Auto.

India VIX is down 1.55 percent and is trading at 16.49.

The top Nifty50 gainers include Maruti Suzuki, Infosys, HCL Tech, TCS and Tata Motors while the top losers are YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement, Britannia Industries and IndusInd Bank.

The most active stocks are YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Maruti Suzuki.

280 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including Union Bank of India, NCC, NBCC, SAIL, Britannia Industries, BHEL and Cummins India among others.

588 stocks advanced and 1172 declined while 351 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 822 stocks advanced, 1516 declined and 141 remained unchanged.