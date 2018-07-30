D-Street Buzz: Nifty PSU bank zoomes 4% with SBI, PNB up 3-5%; Navkar Corp spikes 12%, ICICI Bank rally

The Indian benchmark indices including the Sensex are trading on a positive note this Monday afternoon with the Sensex trading higher by 150 points at 37,487 while the Nifty has added 30 points and is trading at 11,308.

Nifty PSU banks is up over 4 percent led by Bank of Baroda which has jumped close to 10 percent while Andhra Bank, State Bank of India, Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Syndicate Bank and Union Bank of India are the other gainers.

Nifty energy is also trading higher with Reliance Industries adding 1.7 percent while HPCL, Power Grid and Tata Power are the other gainers.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents are ICICI Bank which zoomed over 4 percent followed by State Bank of India which jumped 4 percent while Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank and UltraTech Cement are the other gainers.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE are ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, SBI, Bank of Baroda and TCNS Brands.

The top losers included names like HCL Tech, HDFC Bank, Hindalco Industries, Larsen & Toubro and Eicher Motors which are trading lower by 1 percent each.

Some of the top BSE gainers include names like Navkar Corp which zoomed 12 percent followed GATI, Bank of Baroda, Strides Shasun and BEML.

The top losers are Info Edge which is down 4.5 percent while KEC International, Jubilant Life Sciences, Symphony and Max Financial are the other losers.

Bharat Financial Inclusion, Indiabulls Ventures, Muthoot Capital, Reliance Industries and VIP Industries are some of the very few stocks that hit fresh 52-week high in the afternoon trade.

On the other hand, 49 stocks have hit fresh 52-week low including Gammon India, Unichem, Interglobe Aviation and Videocon Industries among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1125 stocks advancing, 598 declining and 354 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1532 stocks advanced, 1036 declined and 169 remained unchanged.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.