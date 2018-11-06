D-Street Buzz: Nifty PSU bank underperforms as SBI falls 3%; Cipla down 5%, FMCG drags

The Indian stock market has slipped into the red with the Nifty50 down 17 points, trading at 10,505 while the Sensex shed 21 points at 34,390.

Nifty PSU bank is the biggest underperformer dragged by State Bank of India which is down close to 3 percent followed by IDBI Bank and Union Bank of India.

The FMCG sector shed 1 percent with loses from Emami, Godrej Consumer, Godrej Industries, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.

The top BSE midcap gainers included Dewan Housing Finance, Glenmark Pharma and PNB Housing Finance while the top losers were Balkrishna Industries, Mphasis and Indraprastha Gas.

The top smallcap gainers were Shalimar Paints, HPL Electric and Oricon Enterprises. The top losers were PC Jeweller and Usha Martin.

The top gainers from NSE include Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, YES Bank, TCS and Zee Entertainment.

The top losers included Cipla, HPCL, SBI, Axis Bank and BPCL.

The most active stocks are SBI, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, Cipla and ICICI Bank.

Adani Gas, Birla Cable, Kilitch Drugs and Universal Cables are some of the few stocks which hit new 52-week high on the NSE.

32 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Empee Distilleries, Eveready Industries and Hindustan Zinc among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 811 stocks advancing and 881 declining while 364 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1199 stocks advanced, 1275 declined and 151 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.