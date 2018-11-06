App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2018 02:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Nifty PSU bank underperforms as SBI falls 3%; Cipla down 5%, FMCG drags

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 811 stocks advancing and 881 declining while 364 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1199 stocks advanced, 1275 declined and 151 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Whatsapp

The Indian stock market has slipped into the red with the Nifty50 down 17 points, trading at 10,505 while the Sensex shed 21 points at 34,390.

Nifty PSU bank is the biggest underperformer dragged by State Bank of India which is down close to 3 percent followed by IDBI Bank and Union Bank of India.

The FMCG sector shed 1 percent with loses from Emami, Godrej Consumer, Godrej Industries, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.

The top BSE midcap gainers included Dewan Housing Finance, Glenmark Pharma and PNB Housing Finance while the top losers were Balkrishna Industries, Mphasis and Indraprastha Gas.

related news

The top smallcap gainers were Shalimar Paints, HPL Electric and Oricon Enterprises. The top losers were PC Jeweller and Usha Martin.

The top gainers from NSE include Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, YES Bank, TCS and Zee Entertainment.

The top losers included Cipla, HPCL, SBI, Axis Bank and BPCL.

The most active stocks are SBI, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, Cipla and ICICI Bank.

Adani Gas, Birla Cable, Kilitch Drugs and Universal Cables are some of the few stocks which hit new 52-week high on the NSE.

32 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Empee Distilleries, Eveready Industries and Hindustan Zinc among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 811  stocks advancing and 881 declining while 364 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1199 stocks advanced, 1275 declined and 151 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

For more market newsclick here
First Published on Nov 6, 2018 02:43 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Market Cues

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.