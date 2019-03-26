D-Street Buzz: Nifty PSU Bank surges led by SBI, RIL also up; TechM falls 2%

Sensex and Nifty have extended the morning gains in the afternoon session on March 26 with Nifty up 58 points, trading at 11,412 whereas Sensex rising 191 points, trading at 37,999.

Nifty midcap has added a percent led by GMR Infra, Balkrishna Industries, Cholamandalam Investment, Berger Paints, Dewan Housing Finance, Exide Industries, IGL, Indian Bank, Dilip Buildcon, Future Retail, Reliance Infra, Reliance Capital and MRPL among others.

Metal stocks are also trading in the green with gains from Vedanta, Welspun Corp, MOIL, Hindustan Zinc, Coal India, SAIL and Tata Steel.

Nifty PSU Bank has added close to 2 percent led by Union Bank of India, Syndicate Bank, Canara Bank, Bank of India, PNB, State Bank of India, IDBI Bank and Indian Bank.

Oil & gas stocks are also buzzing led by Reliance Industries, GAIL India, HPCL and ONGC.

Nifty PSE added close to a percent with gains from Bharat Heavy Electricals, NHPC, NTPC, Oil India and General Insurance.

From the pharma space, the top gainers are Glenmark Pharma, Piramal Enterprises, Sun Pharma, Cipla, Cadila Healthcare and Aurobindo Pharma.

Selective banking stocks are trading in the green led by ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, RBL Bank, State Bank of India, YES Bank, Bank of Baroda and Federal Bank.

From the BSE smallcap space, the top gainers are TAKE Solutions, Jet Airways, HCC and BGR Energy while the top losers are Shriram EPC, Genus Power, HCG and Capital Trust.

The top Nifty gainers include Vedanta, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, Grasim Industries and State Bank of India while the top losers include Infosys, Tech Mahindra, TCS, ITC and UPL.

The most active stocks are Jet Airways, Reliance Industries, DLF, REC and Infosys.

Pidilite Industries, Arvind Fashions, REC, Divi's Laboratories, Spacenet Enterprises and Bil Energy Systems have hit 52-week high on NSE while Igarashi Motors, Petron Engineering, Tantia Constructions and Excel Realty have hit 52-week low.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 965 stocks advancing and 748 declining while 371 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1,302 stocks advanced, 1,259 declined and 163 remained unchanged.

