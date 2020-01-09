D-Street Buzz: Nifty PSU Bank spikes 3% led by SBI, PNB; Tata Motors top gainer, VIX tumbles

Indian stock market jumped on January 9 as crude prices steadied after US-Iran tensions appeared to have ebbed. Sensex is up 531.18 points or 1.3 percent at 41348.92 while the Nifty spiked 155.40 points and is trading at 12180.80.

Among the sectors, Nifty PSU Bank jumped over 2 percent led by State Bank of India, PNB, Bank of Baroda and Canara Bank which added over 2 percent each followed by Syndicate Bank, Indian Bank and Union Bank of India.

Nifty Bank is also up 2 percent ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, IndusInd Bank, RBL Bank and Axis Bank. The rise in banking shares was aided fall in yields and recovery in rupee.

Metal stocks have edged higher after the government approved an ordinance to amend Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act 2015 (MMDR) and Coal Mines Act. The top gainers include JSW Steel, Hindustan Copper, NALCO, SAIL, Tata Steel, Welspun Corp and Hindalco Industries.

Nifty Realty is up 2 percent and is at new 52-week high led by gains from DLF, Indiabulls Real Estate, Mahindra Lifespace and Sunteck Realty which jumped 3-4 percent followed by Oberoi Realty and Sobha.

Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance gained as company offered pre-mature redemption of its non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

The energy index is up a percent led by Reliance Industries which added close to 2 percent after Morgan Stanley's overweight rating on the stock with target at Rs 1,753 per share.

India VIX is down close to 10 percent at 14.14 as the risk of a direct military confrontation between the US and Iran eased after US President Donald Trump said the US will impose sanctions on Iran instead of military action.

The top gainers from the Nifty are Bharti Infratel, JSW Steel, Tata Motors, Zee Entertainment and ICICI Bank. The top losers include TCS, Coal India, HCL Tech, Wipro and NTPC.

The most active stocks are Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Max Financial Services and Bharti Airtel.

50 stocks have hit new 52-week high on NSE including Adani Green Energy, Welspun Corp, DLF, Balkrishna Industries, KPR Mills, Shree Cements, IPCA Labs, Avanti Feeds and Phoenix Mills.

About 1637 shares have advanced, 537 shares declined, and 169 shares are unchanged.

Technical Analyst Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com has a buy on ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 520, target of Rs 545. Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends a buy on Shree Cements with stop loss at Rs 22000 and target of Rs 23300.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.