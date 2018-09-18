D-Street Buzz: Nifty PSU bank plunges 3% dragged by BoB, Union Bank; HUL up 3%, Hindalco drags

The Indian stock market are trading in the red this Tuesday morning with the Nifty50 down 15 points and is trading at 11,362 while the Sensex is trading lower by 26 points at 37,559.

PSU banks are underperforming, with the index down over 3 percent dragged by Bank of Baroda, Andhra Bank, Canara Bank, Bank of India, OBC, State Bank of India and Union Bank of India.

FMCG stocks are up led by Dabur India, Hindustan Unilever, Godrej Consumer, Marico, Jubilant Foodworks, Britannia Industries and United Breweries.

The top gainers from the pharma space includes names like Cipla, Dr Reddy's Labs, Divis Labs, Glenmark Pharma and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries.

The top 10 gainers include names like Hindustan Unilever which jumped 3 percent followed by Dr Reddy's Labs, YES Bank, Titan Company and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation.

The top NSE losers are Hindalco Industries, State Bank of India, Coal India, Tech Mahindra and Indian Oil Corporation.

The most active stocks are Bank of Baroda which plunged 12 percent after news of merger with Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank followed by YES Bank, Reliance Industries, Balrampur Chini and Axis Bank.

From the BSE smallcap space, Dena Bank zoomed close to 20 percent followed by Corporation Bank, MMTC, UCO Bank and Indian Overseas Bank.

The top gainers from BSE are Dena Bank, Corporation Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank and MMTC.

The top losers include names like Bank of Baroda, Balrampur Chini, Indian Bank, Union Bank of India and Canara Bank.

From the oil & gas space, ONGC, Reliance Industries and GAIL India are trading in the green while Indian Oil Corporation, HPCL and BPCL are trading in the red.

Monnet Ispat, Globus Spirits, Sonata Software and Universal Cables are few stocks which hit new 52-week high this Tuesday afternoon.

On the other hand, 61 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Aptech, HCL Infosystems, Blue Dart and JK Tyre and Industries among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 689 stocks advancing, 986 declining and 389 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1075 stocks advanced, 1336 declined and 160 remained unchanged.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.