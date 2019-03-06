D-Street Buzz: Nifty PSU Bank outperforms led by SBI; Wipro jumps 3%, DHFL zooms

It is the day when the Nifty has finally managed to once again trade above the 11,000 mark with the Nifty50 adding 45 points, trading at 11032 while the Sensex jumped 126 points and was trading at 36,568 mark.

Nifty PSU Bank was the outperforming sector, up over 1 percent led by Indian Bank which jumped 2 percent followed by State Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Bank of India and IDBI Bank.

From the infra space, the top gainers were Bharti Infratel, Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, NBCC, Interglobe Aviation, Reliance Infra, Tata Communications and Vodafone Idea.

Selective metal stocks were also buzzing led by Hindustan Copper, Hindalco Industries, MOIL, NALCO and SAIL.

From the FMCG space, the top gainers were Godrej Industries, ITC, Jubilant Food, Proctor & Gamble, Tata Global, United Breweries and United Spirits.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers were DHFL, Edelweiss Financial, NBCC, KIOCL, L&T Finance and Reliance Infra while from the smallcap space, the top gainers were J&K Bank, Ashapura Minechem, Dredging Corp, Hotel Leela and JP Power.

The top gainers from NSE included Wipro which jumped 3 percent followed by Indiabulls Housing, ICICI Bank and Adani Ports while the top losers included Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, Coal India, Hero Moto and Bajaj Auto.

The most active stocks were DHFL, Indiabulls Housing, Wipro, ICICI Bank and ITC.

15 stocks have hit new 52-week high on NSE including Balrampur Chini Mills, Dalmia Bharat Sugar, Dhampur Sugar, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, IDFC First Bank, Power Finance Corporation, REC and Triveni Engineering.

ICRA, Metkore Alloys & Industries, Visesh Infotecnics and Zenith Birla have hit new 52-week low.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1251 stocks advancing and 350 declining while 450 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1351 stocks advanced, 383 declined and 66 remained unchanged.

