App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2019 09:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Nifty PSU Bank outperforms led by SBI; Wipro jumps 3%, DHFL zooms

The top gainers from NSE included Wipro which jumped 3 percent followed by Indiabulls Housing, ICICI Bank and Adani Ports while the top losers included Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, Coal India, Hero Moto and Bajaj Auto.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Whatsapp

It is the day when the Nifty has finally managed to once again trade above the 11,000 mark with the Nifty50 adding 45 points, trading at 11032 while the Sensex jumped 126 points and was trading at 36,568 mark.

Nifty PSU Bank was the outperforming sector, up over 1 percent led by Indian Bank which jumped 2 percent followed by State Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Bank of India and IDBI Bank.

From the infra space, the top gainers were Bharti Infratel, Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, NBCC, Interglobe Aviation, Reliance Infra, Tata Communications and Vodafone Idea.

Selective metal stocks were also buzzing led by Hindustan Copper, Hindalco Industries, MOIL, NALCO and SAIL.

related news

From the FMCG space, the top gainers were Godrej Industries, ITC, Jubilant Food, Proctor & Gamble, Tata Global, United Breweries and United Spirits.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers were DHFL, Edelweiss Financial, NBCC, KIOCL, L&T Finance and Reliance Infra while from the smallcap space, the top gainers were J&K Bank, Ashapura Minechem, Dredging Corp, Hotel Leela and JP Power.

The top gainers from NSE included Wipro which jumped 3 percent followed by Indiabulls Housing, ICICI Bank and Adani Ports while the top losers included Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, Coal India, Hero Moto and Bajaj Auto.

The most active stocks were DHFL, Indiabulls Housing, Wipro, ICICI Bank and ITC.

15 stocks have hit new 52-week high on NSE including Balrampur Chini Mills, Dalmia Bharat Sugar, Dhampur Sugar, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, IDFC First Bank, Power Finance Corporation, REC and Triveni Engineering.

ICRA, Metkore Alloys & Industries, Visesh Infotecnics and Zenith Birla have hit new 52-week low.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1251 stocks advancing and 350 declining while 450 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1351 stocks advanced, 383 declined and 66 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

For more market newsclick here
First Published on Mar 6, 2019 09:51 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #DHFL #PSU Banks #SBI #Wipro

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Amid India-Pak Tensions, US Cuts Visa Duration for Pakistanis to 3 Mon ...

UN Chief Spoke With India, Pakistan Officials Not PMs About Heightened ...

Vivo V15 Pro Review: This Makes The NEX Pop-Up Camera Innovation Mains ...

Halle Berry Reveals a Huge, Dramatic Vine Tattoo on Her Back, See Pic

On The Next Royal Showdown: Tensions Grow Between Saudi's King Salman ...

India Aim to Salvage Series Against Buoyant England

CISF Personnel Killed in Fire at Delhi's CGO Complex, Cooling Process ...

Rs 132 Crore Bugatti La Voiture Noire - World's Most Expensive New Car ...

Andhra EC Gets 8 Lakh Voter Deletion Requests in Just Two Weeks, 2 Lak ...

JD(S) wants Deve Gowda to contest from Mysore-Kodagu seat; Karnataka C ...

RJ Balaji on LKG's success, moving away from supporting roles, and upc ...

India reported 218 hate crimes in 2018, UP tops chart, says Amnesty; c ...

Iran foreign minister Javad Zarif resigned because not told about Bash ...

US to terminate sops on Indian exports: Markets are key and strategic ...

Samsung Galaxy S10 series India launch at 12:30 pm: Where and how to w ...

In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming move ...

Champions League: Real Madrid dumped out by Ajax after 1-4 humbling; T ...

Githa Hariharan on her latest novel I Have Become The Tide, Rohith Vem ...

Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: The year looks bright with the actress s ...

All England Championship: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth ...

Captain Marvel movie review: The Brie Larson starrer is 'disorienting ...

Allu Arjun shares a beautiful post on Instagram on his 8th wedding ann ...

Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: Sister Sonam Kapoor sends wishes with a ...

Anurag Kashyap's imposter harasses actor Ruhii Singh

Happy birthday Janhvi Kapoor: Time when Sridevi shared her little ange ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.