D-Street Buzz: Nifty PSU Bank outperforms led by SBI; ONGC jumps 2%, RIL most active

The Indian benchmark indices are trading on a bullish note this Monday morning with Nifty50 up 88 points, trading at 11123 while the Sensex jumped 279 points and was trading at 36,950 mark.

Nifty PSU Bank was the outperforming sector, up over 2 percent led by IDBI Bank, Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, OBC, Syndicate Bank and Union Bank.

From the oil & gas space, the top gainers were HPCL, BPCL, Indian Oil Corporation, ONGC and Reliance Industries.

Metal stocks were also shining led by Jindal Stainless, Vedanta, SAIL, JSPL, Tata Steel and Hindalco Industries.

From the auto space, the top gainers were Ashok Leyland, Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Mahindra & Mahindra, Motherson Sumi and Tata Motors.

The top gainers from NSE included Eicher Motors, ONGC, Indiabulls Housing, IOC and UPL while the top losers included Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tech Mahindra, ITC, TCS and Cipla.

The most active stocks were Reliance Industries, REC, Titan Company, Indiabulls Housing and HDFC.

Stocks to have hit new 52-week high on NSE included UPL, Aarti Drugs, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, INOX Leisure and Refex Industries.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1053 stocks advancing and 425 declining while 523 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1279 stocks advanced, 373 declined and 92 remained unchanged.

