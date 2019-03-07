D-Street Buzz: Nifty PSU Bank outperforms led by PNB; Wipro sheds 2%, RIL most active

The Indian benchmark indices continues to trade flat this Thursday afternoon with Nifty down 17 points, trading at 11036 while the Sensex shed 10 points and was trading at 36,626 mark.

Nifty Metal was down close to a percent dragged by SAIL, Tata Steel, Jindal Stainless, MOIL, Coal India, NALCO, Hindalco Industries and Hindustan Copper.

Media stocks also remained weak led by DEN Networks which shed 3 percent followed by Zee Entertainment, Hathway Cable, Network18, Sun TV, Jagran Prakashan and TV Today.

From the pharma space, the top losers were Divis Labs, Sun Pharma, Cadila Healthcare and Cipla.

However, Nifty PSU Bank was up close to a percent led by Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Oriental Bank, Union Bank and Vijaya Bank.

The top gainers from NSE included Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, HPCL, Bharti Infratel and Tata Motors while the top losers included Indiabulls Housing Finance, Wipro, Vedanta, Indian Oil Corporation and YES Bank.

The most active stocks were Reliance Industries, L&T, M&M, Tata Motors and YES Bank.

19 stocks have hit new 52-week high on NSE including Bata India, Praj Industries, REC, Dalmia Bharat Sugar, Aavas Financiers and Adani Gas.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 821 stocks advancing and 891 declining while 357 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1184 stocks advanced, 1206 declined and 162 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.