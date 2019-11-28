D-Street Buzz: Nifty PSU Bank outperforms led by PNB, Union Bank; Bharti Infratel jumps 7%

The Indian stock market is off the high point of the day but is trading on a positive note with Sensex up 26.65 points or 0.06 percent at 41047.26, and the Nifty added 14.40 points at 12115.10.

Nifty PSU Bank is the outperforming sector, up over 2 percent led by OBC, Syndicate Bank, Union Bank of India, Indian Bank, PNB, Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and Allahabad Bank.

Metal stocks are also shining led by JSW Steel, Coal India, Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, NALCO and NMDC.

Nifty IT added half a percent led by Tata Consultancy Services, NIIT Tech, Hexaware Tech and HCL Tech among others.

Bank Nifty hit record high breaching 32,000 mark led by gains from RBL Bank, ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, State Bank of India and IndusInd Bank.

Auto stocks are under pressure, the top losers being Bosch, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto and Ashok Leyland.

The top gainers from Nifty index are Bharti Infratel which jumped over 7 percent followed by UPL, JSW Steel, ICICI Bank and Coal India while the top losers included Zee Entertainment, Tata Motors, HDFC, Hindustan Unilever and Vedanta.

The most active stocks included Indiabulls Housing Finance, YES Bank, ICICI Bank, Zee Entertainment and RBL Bank.

Adani Green Energy, GSK Pharma, Godfrey Philips, Reliance Industries and PI Industries have hit new 52-week high on NSE.

About 1044 shares have advanced, 895 shares declined, and 111 shares are unchanged.