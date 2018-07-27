D-Street Buzz: Nifty PSU bank gains over 2%; Hindalco up 7%, midcap, smallcap up 0.5%

The market at fresh high in the morning trade, with the Sensex and Nifty opening at a fresh record high and crossing 11,200 for the first time.

The Sensex up 333.10 points at 37317.74, and the Nifty up 82.20 points at 11249.50.

ITC, SBI, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank are the top gainers on the Sensex.

Midcap and smallcap were up 0.5 percent led by stocks like Biocon (up 7%), Ajanta Pharma (up 3%), Castrol (up 4%), Adhunik Industries (up 6%), Alembic (up 4%), Amtek Auto (up 5%) and Can Fin Homes (up 4%) are other gainers.

Hindalco Industries added 7 percent as company's subsidiary Novelis Inc, sign a definitive agreement to purchase Aleris Corporation, a global aluminium rolled products major, headquartered in the United States, for USD 2.58 billion in a debt finance deal.

ITC is one of the very few stocks that hit fresh 52-week high in the morning trade.

Nifty PSU bank index gained 2.5 percent, led by PNB, SBI, Allahabad Bank, Bank of India, OBC, Syndicate Bank and Union Bank.

Among the FMCG space, ITC up 6%, United Spirits up 3%, Godrej Industries up 2%, Dabur India up 2% and Marico up 1%.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 1132 stocks advancing, 460 declining and 465 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1330 stocks advanced, 645 declined and 87 remained unchanged.