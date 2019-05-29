D-Street Buzz: Nifty PSU Bank down 2.5% led by SBI, PNB; Zee Entertainment top loser

Indian indices are continue to trade lower on May 29 with Nifty slipped below 11,900, while Sensex down over 100 points.

The Sensex is down 153.09 points or 0.39% at 39596.64, and the Nifty down 42.30 points or 0.35% at 11886.50.

IT index is trading 1 percent higher. The top gainers are HCL Tech, Tata Elxsi, Wipro, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and Mindtree.

On the other hand, Infra stocks are trading weak led by BHEL, CG Power, GMR Infra, L&T, NHPC, NCC, NBCC, Reliance Infra and Reliance Power.

Metal index is also under pressure. Hindalco, Jindal (Hisar), JSW Steel, Moil, Nalco, Coal India, Vedanta, Welspun Corp, SAIL, Tata Steel and Jindal Steel are some of major losers.

The top Nifty losers included Zee Entertainment, SBI, JSW Steel, ONGC and Tata Motors.

Nifty PSU bank index fell 2.5 percent led by Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Oriental Bank, PNB, SBI, Union Bank and IDBI Bank.

The most active stocks were Sun Pharma, SpiceJet, Yes Bank, TCS and Equitas Holding on the BSE.

31 stocks have hit new 52-week high on NSE including Power Finance Corporation, Prestige Estates Projects, KEI Industries, Deepak Nitrite, Gujarat Gas and ADF Foods among others.

On the other hand, 35 stocks have hit new 52-week low including Uttam Value Steels, Raj Rayon Industries, Petron Engineering Indosolar and Blue Coast Hotels among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines as 692 stocks advanced and 1008 declined while 397 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 988 stocks advanced, 1328 declined and 134 remained unchanged.