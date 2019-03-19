D-Street Buzz: Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Media surges, auto stocks drag

The Indian benchmark indices continue to hold gains with Nifty50 adding 13 points, trading at 11,475 whereas Sensex gaining 49 points and trading at 38,144.

At 1250 hours, Nifty PSU Bank is the outperforming sector, up over 2 percent led by Bank of India that jumped over 6 percent followed by Union Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, OBC, Bank of Baroda, Central Bank of India and Syndicate Bank.

Media stocks are also buzzing in this afternoon session with gains from Zee Entertainment that added close to 2 percent followed by Sun TV Network, EROS International, DEN Networks and PVR.

From the Nifty PSE space, the top gainers are Power Finance Corporation that spiked 6 percent followed by ONGC, REC, General Insurance, NALCO and Bharat Electronics.

Auto stocks continue to drag with losses from Eicher Motors, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp and TVS Motor Company.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers are Bank of India, Union Bank, Reliance Capital, Reliance Power, Reliance Power and Reliance Infra while the top losers are TVS Motor, M&M Financial Services, GRUH Finance, AU Small Finance Bank and JSW Energy.

From the BSE smallcap space, the top losers are Parsvnath Developers which zoomed 20 percent followed by Reliance Communications, Ashapura Minechem, JM Financial, Manpasand Beverages and Usha Martin while the top losers are Swelect Energy Systems, The BIKE Hospitality, Ashapura Intimates and Adlabs Entertainment among others.

The top Nifty gainers included Bharti Infratel, ONGC, NTPC, Bharti Airtel and Sun Pharma while the top losers included Eicher Motors, Hero Moto, JSW Steel, TCS and Larsen & Toubro.

The most active stocks were Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, Jubilant Food, PNB and Mindtree.

Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Godfrey Phillips, Future Lifestyle, Power Finance Corporation, PVR, Karnataka Bank and REC have hit 52-week high on NSE.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 947 stocks advancing and 760 declining while 379 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1,295 stocks advanced, 1,133 declined and 160 remained unchanged.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.