you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2019 11:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Nifty Pharma underperforms dragged by Sun Pharma; Tata Motors falls, banks gain

The most active stocks are Reliance Industries, Maruti, Sun Pharma, YES Bank and IndusInd Bank.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

Benchmark indices have recovered from the low point of the day and is trading flat with Sensex up 18 points at 36,581 mark while the Nifty is down 6 points and is trading at 10,791.90 level.

Nifty Pharma is down 2 percent dragged by Sun Pharma which tanked over 6 percent followed by Divis Labs, Glenmark Pharma, Piramal Enterprises and Aurobindo Pharma.

The auto index is also trading in the red, the top losers are Ashok Leyland which shed over 4 percent followed by Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors DVR, Exide Industries, Bosch and Bajaj Auto.

Bank Nifty is up close to a percent led by State Bank of India, RBL Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Bank of Baroda.

The energy index shed half a percent dragged by Reliance Industries, ONGC, HPCL, BPCL and GAIL India.

From the FMCG space, the top losers included Tata Global Beverage, United Breweries, Godrej Consumer, Britannia Industries and Colgate Palmolive.

India VIX is down 2.49 percent and is trading at 17.61.

The top Nifty50 gainers include Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, DrReddy's Labs, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank while the top losers are Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Asian Paints and Titan Company.

Among the Nifty50 names, 24 stocks advanced while 25 declined.

160 stocks hit new 52- week low on BSE including Tata Motors (DVR), Balkrishna Industries, Canara Bank, ONGC, Godrej Industries, Bharat Forge, Union Bank and JPSL while Infosys hit new high.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.


First Published on Sep 4, 2019 11:56 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

