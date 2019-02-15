Present
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2019 09:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Nifty Pharma underperforms dragged by Glenmark, Sun Pharma; ONGC jumps 4%

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 590 stocks advancing and 945 declining while 505 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 646 stocks advanced, 869 declined and 84 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Whatsapp

Following weak global cues, the Indian benchmark indices were trading in the red this Friday morning with the Nifty50 down 17 points, trading at 10728 while the Sensex fell 44 points and was trading at 35,832 mark.

The pharma sector was down over 1 percent dragged by Glenmark Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma and Sun Pharma which shed 2-3 percent. The other losers were Cipla, Divis Labs and Dr Reddy's Labs.

From the media space, the top losers were PVR, Zee Entertainment, TV18 Broadcast and Hathway Cable.

Selective midcap stocks were down led by DHFL, GMR Infra, IDBI Bank, Indian Bank, M&M Financial Services, PNB, REC, Reliance Power and United Breweries among others.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers were NALCO, ISEC, Voltas, Motilal Oswal and Gillette India while the top losers were Glenmark Pharma, United Breweries and PAGE Industries.

Nifty Infra gained half a percent with gains from NBCC, NTPC, Power Grid and Voltas. On the other hand, the top losers included CG Power, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Power, Adani Power and Bharti Infratel.

The top gainers from NSE included ONGC, BPCL, Power Grid, NTPC and GAIL India while the top losers included JSW Steel, Sun Pharma, Vedanta, Tata Motors and Titan Company.

The most active stocks were YES Bank, Axis Bank, Nestle India, Reliance Industries and State Bank of India.

Xelpmoc Design And Tech, SKF India and Sagardeep Alloys have hit new 52-week high in this morning session.

114 stocks have hit new 52-week low on the NSE including names like Balmer Lawrie & Company, Cadila Healthcare, Castex Technologies, Cochin Shipyard, Gujarat State Petronet, Kitex Garments, Mahindra & Mahindra, Natco Pharma, Punj Lloyd, RAIN Industries, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers, Sagar Cements and Unitech among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 590 stocks advancing and 945 declining while 505 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 646 stocks advanced, 869 declined and 84 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Feb 15, 2019 09:51 am

tags #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #Nifty #NSE #ONGC #Sensex #Sun pharma

