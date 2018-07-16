D-Street Buzz: Nifty Pharma underperforms as Dr Reddy's plunges 9%; HUL hits record high, Infosys up 3%

The Indian benchmark indices including the Nifty is trading lower by 36 points at 10,981 while the Sensex is down 67 points at 36,474.

Nifty Pharma is trading lower by over 2.5 percent with Dr Reddy's Labs tanking 9 percent followed by Aurobindo Pharma, Lupin, Glenmark Pharma and Sun Pharma which are lower by 2-3 percent each.

Nifty midcap is down over 1.5 percent dragged by CG Power, IFCI, JP Associates, Jain Irrigation Systems, India Cements, Just Dial, Power Finance Corporation, Reliance Capital, Reliance Infra, Reliance Power, SAIL, Sun TV Network, Karnataka Bank, Tata Global Beverage and Tata Chemicals among others.

Nifty energy is down 1 percent dragged lower by Reliance Industries which is down 2 percent.

On the other hand, Nifty IT is outperforming all other indices led by Infosys which jumped 3 percent while Mindtree, Tech Mahindra and Wipro are the other gainers.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents are Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints and Bharat Petroleum Corporation.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE are Infosys, ICICI Bank, PC Jeweller, Reliance Industries and Dr Reddy's Labs.

The top losers included names like Dr Reddy's Labs, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma and Tata Motors.

Some of the top BSE gainers include names like Century Plyboards, Infosys, Indraprastha Gas, L&T Technology and Granules India.

The top losers are PC Jeweller which plunged 22 percent followed by Dr Reddy's Labs, Tata Steel, Hathway Cable and NCC among others.

Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Britannia Industries, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Mphasis are some of the very few stocks that hit fresh 52-week high in the afternoon trade.

On the other hand, 213 stocks have hit fresh 52-week low including Ambuja Cements, Andhra Bank, Bank of India, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Can Fin Homes, Cummins India, Federal Bank, IDFC Bank, INOX Leisure, Kwality, NBCC, PC Jeweller, Reliance Power, Tata Motors and Union Bank among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 306 stocks advancing, 1390 declining and 372 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 535 stocks advanced, 1801 declined and 114 remained unchanged.

