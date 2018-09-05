App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2018 10:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Nifty pharma outperforms with Sun Pharma up 2%; RIL advances, Advanced Enzyme jumps 9%

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 601 stocks advancing, 961 declining and 499 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 774 stocks advanced, 1033 declined and 90 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Indian benchmark indices are trading on a flat to positive note this Wednesday morning with the Nifty50 trading at 11,521, up 1 point while the Sensex is trading higher by 38 points at 38,196.

Nifty pharma outperformed all other indices, up over 1 percent led by Sun Pharma, Cadila Healthcare and Divis Labs which are up 2 percent each followed by Aurobindo Pharma, Dr Reddy's Labs and Glenmark Pharma.

Selective oil & gas stocks are also up with GAIL India adding 1.5 percent while Reliance Industries gained half a percent.

From the BSE smallcap space, Advanced Enzyme zoomed close to 10 percent followed by Sical Logistics, Subros and Kirloskar Ferrous.

related news

BSE midcap stocks like Muthoot Finance jumped 5 percent followed by Biocon and Ajanta Pharma while on the other hand Bharat Electronics shed 6 percent.

Sun Pharma, GAIL India, Dr Reddy's Labs, UPL and Wipro are the top gainers on the Nifty.

The most active stocks include Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma, Infosys, Bharat Electronics and Adani Enterprises.

The top losers include Coal India, Hindustan Unilever, Zee Entertainment, Vedanta and Bharti Infratel.

The top BSE gainers are Advanced Enzymes, Muthoot Finance, Cyient, Sonata Software and Sun Pharma Advanced.

The top BSE losers include BEL, DCB Bank, Kirloskar Oil, BEML and JSW Energy.

Alembic Pharma and Electrosteel Steels are some of the stocks which hit new 52-week high this Wednesday morning.

On the other hand, 50 stocks have hit new 52-week low including BPCL, Castrol India, eClerx Services, BGR Energy, HPCL, Tata Communications, Suzlon Energy and Sun TV Network among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 601 stocks advancing, 961 declining and 499 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 774 stocks advanced, 1033 declined and 90 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Sep 5, 2018 10:02 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Market Cues

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.