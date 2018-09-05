D-Street Buzz: Nifty pharma outperforms with Sun Pharma up 2%; RIL advances, Advanced Enzyme jumps 9%

The Indian benchmark indices are trading on a flat to positive note this Wednesday morning with the Nifty50 trading at 11,521, up 1 point while the Sensex is trading higher by 38 points at 38,196.

Nifty pharma outperformed all other indices, up over 1 percent led by Sun Pharma, Cadila Healthcare and Divis Labs which are up 2 percent each followed by Aurobindo Pharma, Dr Reddy's Labs and Glenmark Pharma.

Selective oil & gas stocks are also up with GAIL India adding 1.5 percent while Reliance Industries gained half a percent.

From the BSE smallcap space, Advanced Enzyme zoomed close to 10 percent followed by Sical Logistics, Subros and Kirloskar Ferrous.

BSE midcap stocks like Muthoot Finance jumped 5 percent followed by Biocon and Ajanta Pharma while on the other hand Bharat Electronics shed 6 percent.

Sun Pharma, GAIL India, Dr Reddy's Labs, UPL and Wipro are the top gainers on the Nifty.

The most active stocks include Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma, Infosys, Bharat Electronics and Adani Enterprises.

The top losers include Coal India, Hindustan Unilever, Zee Entertainment, Vedanta and Bharti Infratel.

The top BSE gainers are Advanced Enzymes, Muthoot Finance, Cyient, Sonata Software and Sun Pharma Advanced.

The top BSE losers include BEL, DCB Bank, Kirloskar Oil, BEML and JSW Energy.

Alembic Pharma and Electrosteel Steels are some of the stocks which hit new 52-week high this Wednesday morning.

On the other hand, 50 stocks have hit new 52-week low including BPCL, Castrol India, eClerx Services, BGR Energy, HPCL, Tata Communications, Suzlon Energy and Sun TV Network among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 601 stocks advancing, 961 declining and 499 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 774 stocks advanced, 1033 declined and 90 remained unchanged.

