D-street Buzz: Nifty pharma outperforms with Piramal Enterprises up 7%; HPCL top gainer, Bata hits new 52-week high

The Indian benchmark indices continues to trade on a negative note this Thursday afternoon with the Sensex trading lower by 179 points at 37,341 while the Nifty has shed 50 points and is trading at 11,295.

Nifty pharma has outperformed and is up over 2 percent led by Piramal Enterprises which zoomed close to 7 percent followed by Aurobindo Pharma, Divis Labs, Dr Reddy's Labs, Lupin and Sun Pharma.

PSU banks continues to trade in the red dragged by Punjab National Bank, Allahabad Bank, Canara Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce and Union Bank of India.

From the BSE smallcap space, Venkys zoomed 20 percent followed by Borosil, Tinplate and Ashapura Minechem.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents are HPCL, Dr Reddy's Labs, Lupin, Sun Pharm and BPCL which added 1-2 percent each.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE are Maruti Suzuki, Reliance Industries, Piramal Enterprises, Ashok Leyland and Tata Motors.

The top losers included names like Bharti Airtel, Maruti Suzuki, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra which are all down up to 2 percent.

Some of the top BSE gainers include names like Aditya Birla Fashion which zoomed 13 percent followed Dilip Buildcon, Advanced Enzymes, Piramal Enterprises and Alembic Pharma among others.

The top losers are Adani Power which is down 5 percent while L&T Tech, Godrej Properties, Motherson Sumi and Redington India are the other losers.

Bata India, Bharat Financial Inclusion, Avenue Supermarts, Graphite India, HEG, Indiabulls Ventures, KPIT Tech, Havells India, IndusInd Bank and NELCO are some of the stocks which have hit new 52-week high in the afternoon trade.

On the other hand, 27 stocks have hit fresh 52-week low including ABG Shipyard, Mcleod Russel and Rane Brake among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 857 stocks advancing, 828 declining and 382 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1222 stocks advanced, 1161 declined and 118 remained unchanged.

