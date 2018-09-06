App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2018 12:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Nifty pharma outperforms with Aurobindo Pharma up 5%, Adani Enterprises jumps 11%

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 959 stocks advancing, 708 declining and 403 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1390 stocks advanced, 1047 declined and 138 remained unchanged.

The Indian benchmark indices are marginally up this Thursday afternoon with the Nifty50 trading at 11,483, up 7 points while the Sensex is trading higher by 51 points at 38,069.

Pharma stocks are buzzing this afternoon, led by Aurobindo Pharma and Piramal Enterprises which jumped 3 to 5 percent followed by Divis Laboratories, Cadila Healthcare, Glenmark Pharma and Lupin.

Nifty media is down over 2 percent dragged by Zee Entertainment Enterprises which fell 6 percent after brokerage firm Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to 'Underweight' from 'Overweight' and slashed its target price on the stock to Rs 410 from Rs 610.

The other losers include names like Dish TV India, Sun TV Network and Hathway Cable.

Selective oil & gas are also up with GAIL India adding half a percent followed by HPCL, BPCL and Reliance Industries.

Metal stocks are trading mixed with NALCO down 7 percent while Hindalco Industries shed 2 percent.

From the BSE smallcap space, Nandan Denim zoomed close to 13 percent followed by Moschip Semiconductor Technology, Star Paper Mills and West Coast Paper among others.

NTPC, Power Grid Corporation, Tata Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HPCL are the top gainers on the Nifty.

The most active stocks include Adani Enterprises which jumped 11 percent followed by Zee Entertainment, Aurobindo Pharma, Reliance Industries and Bharat Electronics.

The top losers include Zee Entertainment, Axis Bank, Hindalco Industries, Maruti Suzuki and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation.

The top BSE gainers are HUDCO, Adani Enterprises, Cummins India, Granules India and Aurobindo Pharma.

Alembic Pharma, Glenmark Pharma, KPIT Technologies, Mindtree and Usha Martin are some of the stocks which hit new 52-week high this Thursday afternoon.

On the other hand, 42 stocks have hit new 52-week low including GIC Housing Finance, Idea CellularInterglobe Aviation, Bharti Infratel, Sun TV Network and Zee Entertainment.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Sep 6, 2018 12:46 pm

