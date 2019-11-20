D-Street Buzz: Nifty Pharma outperforms led by Sun Pharma; Zee Ent, IndusInd Bank up 4-5%

The Indian benchmark indices continues trading on a positive note with Sensex is up 239.22 points or 0.59 percent at 40708.92, and the Nifty gained 70.40 points at 12010.50.

Nifty Pharma is the outperforming sector, up 4 percent led by Sun Pharma and Dr Reddy's Labs which jumped 4-7 percent followed by Aurobindo Pharma, Divis Labs, Cadila Healthcare, Glenmark Pharma and Lupin.

Reliance Industries is the top gainer from the oil & gas space led by HPCL and BPCL.

However, the PSU Bank index shed half a percent dragged by OBC, Allahabad Bank, Syndicate Bank, Indian Bank, Central Bank of India and Bank of India.

The top gainers from Nifty index are Sun Pharma, Zee Entertainment, IndusInd Bank, Dr Reddy's Labs and Reliance Industries.

The top losers included Bharti Infratel, Indian Oil Corporation, Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp and State Bank of India.

The most active stocks included Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, YES Bank and IndusInd Bank.

About 1119 shares have advanced, 1190 shares declined, and 154 shares are unchanged.