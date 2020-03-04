D-Street Buzz: Nifty Pharma outperforms led by Sun Pharma; Tata Chemicals tanks 56%

The Indian share market traded in the red despite the US Federal Reserve cutting interest rates by 50 basis points amid impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Sensex is down 227.91 points or 0.59 percent at 38395.79, and the Nifty shed 56 points and was trading at 11247.30.

Market rallied on hopes of a coordinated effort by major central banks to combat the economic fallout of the virus, were kept in check on Wednesday by losses in heavyweight financials.

Metal stocks dragged the most dragged by Jindal Steel and Power which fell over 4 percent followed by Tata Steel, SAIL, JSW Steel, Hindustan Zinc and Vedanta.

Auto stocks were also under pressure dragged by Tata Motors which fell over 3 percent a day after the company reported a 34.42 percent cut in production in February 2020 due to fast-spreading coronavirus.

The other losers included Eicher Motors, Motherson Sumi Systems, Mahindra & Mahindra and TVS Motor Company.

However, the pharma index jumped over 2 percent led by Sun Pharma and Cipla which gained over 4 percent each. The other gainers included Dr Reddy's Labs, Glenmark Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma and Cadila Healthcare.

Share price of Tata Chemicals crashed over 56 percent after the stock started trading on the bourses without food business. The company has fixed March 5, 2020 as the record date, for the purpose of determining the shareholders of the Company to whom equity shares of Tata Consumer Products (TCPL) shall be issued in consideration for the demerger of the consumer products business of the Company into TCPL.

India VIX was down 0.16 percent and was trading at 24.5 level.

SBI Cards and Payment Services, the first initial public offering of 2020 has seen a 88.51 percent subscription on March 4, the third day of bidding.

The biggest public offer after GIC Re in October 2017 has so far received bids for over 8.92 crore equity shares against IPO size of more than 10 crore equity shares (excluding anchor book), the exchanges data showed.

The top gainers included Vedanta, Sun Pharma, Cipla, Dr Reddy's Labs, GAIL India and Asian Paints while the top losers included YES Bank, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank and Eicher Motors.

The most active stocks included State Bank of India, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma and HDFC Bank.

26 stocks hit new 52-week high on the BSE including Max Financial Services, Deepak Nitrite and Ipca Labs among others.

223 stocks hit fresh 52-week low on the BSE including Tata Chemicals, Spicejet, PNB Housing Finance, Central Bank of India, Karur Vysya Bank, Exide Industries, Bank of India and CESC among others.

About 614 shares have advanced, 1292 shares declined, and 96 shares are unchanged.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.