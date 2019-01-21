D-Street Buzz: Nifty Pharma outperforms led by Sun Pharma; RIL jumps 2%, Dena Bank hits new 52-week low

The Indian benchmark indices were trading on a strong note in this Monday morning session with the Nifty50 up 57 points, trading at 10,964 while the Sensex jumped 244 points and was trading at 36,630.

Nifty Pharma was outperforming, up over 1 percent led by Sun Pharma which jumped 3 percent followed by Dr Reddy's Labs, Aurobindo Pharma and Cipla.

Oil & gas stocks were also buzzing led by Reliance Industries which spiked close to 3 percent while GAIL India, HPCL and ONGC were the other gainers.

The most active stocks were Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro, HDFC Bank and Wipro.

The top gainers from NSE included Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries, Infosys, Bajaj Finance and Dr Reddy's Labs while the top losers included Wipro, Bharti Infratel, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Atul and Sakuma Exports have hit new 52-week high in this morning session.

51 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like Amtek Auto, Ashok Leyland, Dena Bank, Finolex Cables, IL&FS Transportation Networks, Jamna Auto, Mcleod Russel India, Ramco Systems, Simplex Infrastructures and Supreme Infrastructure among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 829 stocks advancing and 704 declining while 529 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 922 stocks advanced, 751 declined and 87 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.